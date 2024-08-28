Main Street: Aug. 28, 2024

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This is an updated version of a column written in May 2019</em>

<em>”Those who tell the stories rule the world.”</em> — Anonymous

“<em>We are, as a species, addicted to story. Even when the body goes to sleep, the mind stays up all night, telling itself stories.</em>” — Jonathan Gottschall.

When you think about it, stories dominate our lives. Whether we read books, watch TV, or watch movies, almost all of them are, in some way, stories. Many of us spend an extraordinary amount of time on our computers and phones. Most Facebook postings are brief and come with a picture or two followed by dozens, if not hundreds, of “likes” or comments. If you go on and on for 4 or 5 sentences, they don’t get read, except for one exception.

A trend I have noticed in 2024 on Facebook is the increasing tendency to tell inspirational stories that might be 200 words or longer and take 2-3 minutes to read. They must be compelling, whether it is, for example, a long-term relationship with a pet, a particular person from history such as George Washington Carver, or an act of kindness someone has rendered. While I’m not a big fan of “sharing” others’ postings on Facebook, I do if the story is significant. You may see the best of these stories shared hundreds of times.

Learning to tell stories is an important skill to develop. Whether at work, church, a social organization, or on some other occasion, we may be asked to give a speech, conduct training, or present to our colleagues. For the vast majority of Americans, the very thought of having to give a talk becomes panic time. But by telling stories, you will be more confident, persuasive, and exciting.

As a longtime professor, seminar leader, and meeting chair, I sometimes still get nervous. One of the greatest fears of even experienced speakers is that we will lose the audience’s attention, not connect with them, or bore them to death. According to cognitive brain expert John Medina, even the most compelling speakers need to realize that the average human has an attention span of about 10 minutes.

So, what happens if you have to present a 1-2 hour training session? Dr. Medina says you have to “change up” what you do about every 10 minutes. There are many techniques you can use, such as getting the audience to participate, doing a role play, or saying something startling. But perhaps the most effective way is to use the power and magic of telling a compelling story.

Roy Peter Clark of the Poynter Institute, said stories bring life and action to your topic. He says, “Reports convey information. Stories create experience. Reports transfer knowledge. Stories transport the reader, crossing time, space, and imagination boundaries. The report points us there. The story puts us there.”

Let me tell you a couple of stories about people who do this.

First, John Bowling, the past president of Olivet Nazarene University, was by all accounts, one of the most effective speakers most of us have ever heard (and of course still is.) He almost always started his sermons, talks, and addresses with an attention-grabbing story. Throughout his speeches, he continued to employ vivid stories. Many times, he circled back to the opening illustration to summarize his speech.

Secondly, after graduating from Olivet in 1974, my wife, Barbar,a had a successful 45-year nursing career in four states and multiple nursing disciplines. Her experience made her especially suitable as an adjunct professor in Olivet’s nursing program. However, knowing from experience and conveying that information to others can be challenging.

She discovered the magic phrase, “Let me tell you a story.” And did she ever have some stories to tell, from the intercity to hospital rooms to the back roads of Northern Florida. When she started a lecture or lesson for her ONU students with “Let me tell you a story,” immediately the students’ attention was laser-like focused, and the learning magnified.

To make your stories attention-getting, structure them as Allison Davis suggests in her Inc. Magazine article. She says, “You want the story to flow. One way to do it is to divide your story into three parts: In part 1, you introduce the characters and the obstacles they face; part 2 is devoted to how the characters deal with the problem; part 3 describes the resolution.”

Davis describes how great fairy tales do this: “They begin ‘Once upon a time’ and introduce you to the person the story will be about. (A poor but sweet girl.); then they introduce the conflict (a wicked stepmother and a bunch of rotten stepsisters; A prince looking for true love. A fancy ball. A glass slipper.); finally, fairy tales describe how the problem was overcome (in the whole kingdom, the glass slipper only fit her foot) and move to the resolution (they lived happily ever after.)”

An outstanding story has terrific staying power. People may remember stories and illustrations for weeks, months, or even decades. While people will likely forget about 95% of what we say within a few days, a story will stay with them. I was reminded of that when I met with two of my classmates, Nancy and Marilyn, to help plan our 50th high school reunion.

Over 50 years ago, in a high school English class, Marilyn, Nancy, and I had read one of O Henry’s classic stories, “The Ransom of Red Chief.” All three of us had distinct memories of that story. We likely forgot all those lectures in our English class on gerunds, dangling participles, and other grammar rules, but the story of Red Chief, who hook-winked a couple of would-be kidnappers, is burned into our memories!

So, whether you are giving a talk or listening to others, always appreciate the power of stories or illustrations as teaching tools for children, employees, friends, and business associates.