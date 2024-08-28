Briefcase: Riverside adds nurse practitioner

<strong>Riverside adds nurse practitioner</strong>

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the addition of <strong>Tracey Peachey</strong>, a board-certified internal medicine nurse practitioner.

Internal medicine providers specialize in comprehensive and preventative care for patients 18 and older.

Bringing more than 17 years of experience to Riverside’s internal medicine team, Peachey completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing and Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner degrees at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

In addition to her education, Peachey is a board-certified family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Peachey is accepting new patients at Riverside Medical Group — Internal Medicine Kankakee, at 401 N. Wall St., Suite 102 in Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, use the MyRiverside app or by call 815-928-5090.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.