Grocery shopping mistakes that eat a hole in your budget

Inflation is hitting Americans hard these days. Rent, gas and utilities are all more expensive, and rising grocery bills aren’t helping matters. Increased costs and supply chain shortages have pushed prices up, with food prices climbing around 11% recently — though some folks have seen even steeper increases. Sticking to a reasonable grocery budget has become a real uphill battle.

Times are tough, my friends. It’s time to rethink those habits that are draining our wallets and pushing many into debt. Small changes in how you shop can definitely help turn the tide for your personal economy.

GOING IN WITHOUT A WRITTEN PLAN

Ever come home from grocery shopping only to realize there’s nothing for dinner? Been there! To avoid this, make a game plan before you head out. Spend a few minutes planning your meals and snacks, and focus on budget-friendly staples like pasta, beans, rice and canned goods. Skip this step, and you might end up with a cart full of impulse buys that won’t get you through the week.

NOT CHECKING OUT WEEKLY GROCERY FLYERS

Most grocery stores send out weekly ads by mail or email, and you can also get the scoop on sales by downloading your supermarket’s app. Use these tools when planning your meals and making your grocery list. The best part? You don’t need coupons for these deals, so it’s an easy way to build your grocery list around items that are actually on sale! That way, saving big every week becomes a routine, not a chore.

NOT KNOWING WHAT YOU HAVE ALREADY

Before you even think about heading to the grocery store, take a quick inventory of your freezer and pantry. Got a bag of chicken nuggets hiding in there? Maybe a few hot dogs or stash of frozen meat — why not thaw it out and put it to good use? Planning your meals around what you’ve already got is a smart move. Otherwise, you might find yourself at the store, brain on autopilot, buying stuff you definitely don’t need because you forgot what’s sitting at home. Trust me, your wallet will thank you.

SHOWING UP HUNGRY

Grocery shopping on an empty stomach? That’s a recipe for disaster. The aroma of freshly baked bread, those irresistible treats and the temptation to grab a snack for the drive home can quickly derail your grocery plans. Everything that looks tasty ends up in your cart. To avoid this, try to shop on a full stomach. If you can’t avoid it, head for the bakery first. Get a cookie, enjoy it to the fullest, then get on with the task at hand. It’ll be a lot easier to stick to your list, grab what you need, and get out without hunger taking over.

PAYING THE REGULAR PRICE

Everything on your grocery list will go on sale within the next three months. That’s how supermarkets work — following a 12-week rotation for sales and discounts. So if you spot a great deal on your favorite cereal or pasta, it’ll likely come around again in about three months. Use this pattern to plan your shopping trips and stock up when prices are lowest.

Make it a rule to only buy items that are genuinely on sale, not those “specials” that trick you into thinking you’re saving. It might take a bit of adjustment, but sticking to this rule could consistently cut your grocery bill by 25% or more.

NOT GETTING THAT SALE PRICE AT CHECKOUT

So you cruise through the checkout, feeling pretty good about nabbing only sale items — until everything rings up at full price. What’s the deal? Well, turns out you’re not a rewards member at that store. Joining your supermarket’s rewards program is free and unlocks members-only perks like buy one, get one half-off deals and other discounts. You can usually sign up in-store, online or straight from your phone, so really, there’s no excuse not to. Not every grocery store has a rewards program, but if they do, it’s a no-brainer.

SNUBBING GENERIC OPTIONS

You know how stores love to have their own brand of stuff, right? It’s basically their version of the name-brand goods (often the exact same thing, just with a different label) but at a price that doesn’t make you want to cry. Instead of automatically reaching for that fancy label, try the generic brand. Your wallet won’t even know the difference — but it’ll definitely thank you.

PASSING UP THE DOLLAR STORE

The supermarket might seem like the go-to for all your household essentials, but where you shop could be quietly draining your wallet. For things like cleaning supplies and paper goods, hit up your local dollar store instead. Just be sure you know your prices — otherwise, you might end up paying more than you bargained for.

BUYING ORGANIC PRODUCE THAT’S ALREADY LOW IN PESTICIDES

Nobody’s thrilled about the idea of pesticides on their produce, but some fruits and veggies get sprayed way more than others. Each year, the Environmental Working Group releases a “Dirty Dozen” list, showing which produce has the highest pesticide residues. They also put out the “Clean Fifteen,” listing the fruits and veggies with the least amount of pesticides. So while organic might seem like the way to go, you don’t have to splurge on it for all produce. Keeping these lists handy while you shop can help you save some cash without sacrificing your health.