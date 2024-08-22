Student loans 101

Whether you’re preparing to borrow money for college or have already accumulated student debt, it’s essential to know how student loans work, what they cost long-term, and how long they take to pay off.

Sadly, many borrowers underestimate the importance of these answers, only to later find that their outstanding tab limits their ability to pursue life goals. Case in point: Gallup reports that a significant number of student loan borrowers are postponing major life events, with 71% putting off purchasing homes, buying cars, and reaching other important milestones because of their debt.

According to the Education Data Initiative, there are 42.8 million borrowers currently with federal loans, each averaging $37,853 in debt; including private loans can increase this average to $40,681. Students at public universities typically borrow an average of $32,362 to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Truth is, student loans provide an essential lifeline to many teenagers and young adults whose families could otherwise not afford the price of tuition, room and board, books, fees, and other higher education-related expenses. Students typically secure these loans by applying through various lenders or government programs, with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) being a standard tool for determining eligibility for federal loans in the U.S. Once approved, the loan money is usually sent directly to the school to cover educational expenses, while any excess funds may be given to the student for other uses.

Costs associated with student loans include the principal, which must be repaid, and accrued interest, which increases the total amount owed. The interest can be either fixed or variable depending on the loan type. Some loans may also involve origination fees or additional charges.

Federal loans, which are provided by the government, typically have lower interest rates and more flexible repayment options. These include Direct Subsidized Loans for students with financial need, Direct Unsubsidized Loans for both undergraduates and graduates, and Direct PLUS Loans for parents or graduate students, which generally have higher interest rates and require a credit check.

Private student loans, available from banks, credit unions, and online lenders, often have higher interest rates and less flexible repayment terms. Some states and schools also offer their own loan programs with specific terms.

Repayment usually begins after you graduates, leave school, or drop below half-time status, with federal loans often offering a six-month grace period before payments start. Some private loans require payments to begin immediately, even while you are still in school. Other private loans might offer a six- to 12-month grace period before repayment starts. Repayments are typically made in monthly installments and can extend over several years (often a decade).

Neglecting to repay your student debt can lead to severe financial and credit-related consequences. As your loans remain unpaid, they will accumulate interest, causing the total amount owed to grow. Additionally, lenders may impose late fees and penalties, further exacerbating your debt. A default on student loans can severely damage your credit score, making it difficult to secure other forms of credit, such as mortgages or car loans, and potentially leading to higher interest rates on new credit. You might get sent to collections, and if the loans are federal defaulting could result in wage garnishment (where some of your paycheck is withheld to repay your debt).

Want to get your student loans forgiven? For public service loan forgiveness, you must work full-time for a qualifying public service organization and make 120 qualifying payments on direct Loans under an income-driven repayment plan. If you’re on an income-driven repayment plan, you may qualify for forgiveness after making payments for 20 or 25 years. Teacher loan forgiveness requires you to teach full-time for five years at a low-income school and hold eligible loans. Perkins loan cancellation is available if you work in specific professions like teaching or nursing. It’s important to check the specific requirements and application processes for each program as they can vary and change.

Take the time to fully understand what your requirements and obligations as a borrower are before signing on that student loan dotted line.