Readers share tips for living well while spending less

Every year around this time, just as summer is getting into full swing, I experience the same shock. You’d think that by now I would see it coming. I’m still rolling my eyes at the Halloween, Thanksgiving and even Christmas sections developing at my local Costco! And that rack of really nice winter down-filled jackets — in August.

I’ll admit that my reaction, once I calm down, is one of joy because it’s never too early to start planning. And just like clockwork, I reach into my virtual mailbag, and here come tips and great ideas with some for the coming holidays. I hope you enjoy this random collection of money- and time-saving tips from your fellow readers as much as I have.

Every year at Thanksgiving, our extended family gathers to share a wonderful meal. Since there are so many of us, we push three tables together. Try finding a tablecloth to fit that! Instead, we roll butcher paper onto the table. After the meal, the paper looks pretty interesting, with remnants of everything we ate. Then we use crayons and markers to draw pictures and point out things like the stuffing and gravy. Someone came up with the idea of sending the paper to a family member who was unable to be with us that year. One year, I was the recipient. I had fun reading all the messages. It was heartwarming to know I had been thought of even though I could not be there. I could almost taste the cranberry sauce and sweet potato casserole. <strong>— Tracy</strong>

Our annual Christmas light display requires quite a few extension cords. I’ve found the best way to store them is to coil each one neatly into a 5-gallon bucket and tie a piece of twine around the loops. The next cord can then be coiled neatly on top of it and tied, and so on until the bucket is full. I use a different bucket for each length of extension cord, so when it’s time to set up the lights I can just grab what I need — no muss or fuss! You can buy 5-gallon buckets at any hardware or home improvement store for about $5. <strong>— Lisa</strong>

In the past few months, our household costs for barbers and beauty salons have dropped by more than 60%, and none of us look weird! This has been so simple: We left our regular beauty salon and barber shop for a local cosmetology school for haircuts, color, nail care and skin care. We are fortunate to have one nearby, and they do a great job at a fraction of the street price. It’s amazing! The students are very serious and do a very good job — always under the watchful eye of a staff supervisor. <strong>— Debbie</strong>

I love scented candles but find that either the wick burns up and there is still wax, or the wick melts into the wax. I bought a candle warmer at my local craft shop (single coffee cup warmers work well too), and when a candle can no longer be easily lit, I place it on the warmer. That’s how I enjoy the candle longer without worrying about a flame. <strong>— Elicia</strong>

All loose coins and bills that I find while doing laundry become mine. I have a jar in the laundry room, and when the jar is full, I take it to a coin-counting machine that doesn’t charge for converting the change into a gift card. I get a gift card for something I normally wouldn’t indulge in. That way, I don’t feel guilty for getting an occasional treat, like special coffee. <strong>— Michelle</strong>

In our large family, we have created the position of energy chief. We review our most recent few months of energy bills, decide what we would like them to be for the next few months, and set that number as a goal. Then, one child is appointed energy chief, and it is up to him or her to keep unnecessary lights off, close open doors and windows, and just basically be a watchdog to plug up any and all energy “leaks.” The kids take this position very seriously because when the monthly bills come in, should they be lower than our goal, the energy chief is awarded the difference. We appoint a different chief each quarter. It is amazing how seriously the kids have taken this. Their diligence has significantly cut our household utility costs. <strong>— Candice</strong>

I own several rental homes used by college students. I am always on the lookout for the best and fastest way to deep-clean houses that have sometimes not been cleaned in a year. My latest discovery is how to remove the ground-in dirt on old linoleum. I use a drywall sponge (aka “wallboard joint compound sanding sponge,” about $5 at any home improvement store) with plain water and a little dish soap. I scrub an area and wipe it clean with an old rag. It made an old floor sparkle. <strong>— Robin</strong>

Keep a carpet or rug in place without having to buy a non-skid runner for underneath. Use a hot glue gun to make some lines of glue on the carpet’s underside. Let it dry before turning it over. The dried glue does a perfect job of creating the same effect a nonstick runner would. <strong>— Amy</strong>