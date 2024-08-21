Briefcase: Momence grad is VP at fast-growing IT company

<strong>Momence grad is VP at fast-growing IT company</strong>

ATB Technologies, of Chesterfield, Mo., was recently named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company was featured on Inc.com and in the September issue of Inc. magazine, published Aug. 13.

<strong>Chris Miller,</strong> who is ATB’s vice president of sales and marketing, is a 2001 graduate of Momence High School. He earned his bachelor’s degrees in business administration and international studies from Illinois College and his master’s degree in international business from Webster University.

According to Inc. 5000, ATB ranks 4,550 among the fastest growing companies in the U.S. Notably, the company is among the Top 369 fastest growing companies in IT services in the U.S.

The Inc. 5000 ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle and Patagonia are among other name brands that gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“As a team, we’ve worked diligently to grow at a pace that allows us to stay true to what we do best, exceptional service and industry-leading IT support and solutions,” said Miller, who joined ATB in 2018 and became a minority owner in 2023. “I’m incredibly proud of the work our team has done and everyone’s commitment to the company and each other.”

ATB Technologies’ three-year revenue growth was 90%. In the past five years, the company’s workforce expanded significantly, reaching 32 employees and maxing out its office space. To accommodate this growth and meet the demands of its expanding client base, ATB underwent a major expansion in 2023, increasing its workspace by 69% to 11,000 square feet. The company anticipates doubling its number of employees over the next three years.

“ATB’s vision since the beginning has been to redefine business tech support in a way that balances industry-leading IT expertise with exceptional customer service,” said Ramon Bahl, CEO of ATB. “Our growth is intentional because we never want to lose sight of these key priorities for our customers and coworkers.”