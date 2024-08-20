Smart tips for savvy back-to-school shoppers

Money’s tight, and time’s ticking. So, here’s my top-notch advice to keep back-to-school clothes shopping from draining your wallet.

First things first: Set your budget. Seriously, how much cash (not credit) do you have for school clothes? Write that number down. Next, figure out needs. Each kid has different requirements. Little boys and older daughters? Totally different wardrobes. Split the budget accordingly. Follow these tips and ideas to stretch your budget as well and far as possible.

<strong>INVENTORY CHECK</strong>

Take stock of what you already have. Go through last year’s supplies and clothes to see what still is usable to avoid buying duplicates.

<strong>SPREAD IT OUT</strong>

It no longer makes sense to purchase an entire year’s school wardrobe this early in the school year. Kids grow! Even more important, consider there will be healthy sales after Christmas, followed by spring sales, too. Pacing your shopping relieves back-to-school shopping and eases the financial outlay.

<strong>SCHOOL DRESS CODES</strong>

Your school might have one, so revisit it to see if anything has changed. Or if you’re switching schools, definitely know what it is. You don’t want to blow your budget on clothes that won’t pass the school’s standards.

<strong>START OFF WITH SHOES</strong>

There’s nothing like fresh kicks to get the kids pumped for school. Shoes have this magical way of making last year’s outfits feel new again.

<strong>SHOP SUMMER SALES</strong>

Even though the biggest sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart happened last month, don’t worry — there are still plenty of chances to find great discounts. Back-to-school sales continue well into September, so you have a lot of time to score deals. Plus, Labor Day will bring even more discounts, especially on summer items. Keep an eye out and have your shopping list ready to take advantage of these sales.

<strong>TAX-FREE HOLIDAYS</strong>

Of the 45 states that collect sales tax, more than a dozen offer tax-free holidays during the summer. It’s a great time to stock up, but remember each state has its own rules, so be sure to check on yours. Some limit how much you can buy tax-free; others specify which items qualify, and they all schedule these holidays at different times.

<strong>SWAP AND SHARE</strong>

Organize a clothing swap with friends, family or neighbors. It’s a great way to get “new” clothes without spending a dime.

<strong>SALES AND COUPONS</strong>

Keep an eye out for back-to-school sales, and collect coupons. Sign up for store newsletters and use apps that alert you to deals and discounts.

<strong>BUY IN BULK</strong>

For supplies such as pencils, notebooks and folders, buy in bulk. Right now, office supply stores such as Staples and Office Depot have school supplies on sale at prices we won’t see again until this time next year — crayons, notebooks and pencils, to name a few, are as low as 35 cents online and in store. At these loss-leader prices, savvy shoppers will load up with enough to last the rest of the year.

<strong>ONLINE OUTLETS</strong>

Check out online marketplaces such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace or even local buy/sell/trade groups. You can find gently used clothes and supplies at a fraction of the cost.

<strong>THRIFT STORES AND CONSIGNMENT SHOPS</strong>

Don’t underestimate thrift stores and consignment shops. They often have great deals on clothes, sometimes even brand-new items with tags still on them.

<strong>PLAN AND PRIORITIZE</strong>

Make a list of must-haves versus nice-to-haves. Prioritize essentials such as uniforms, shoes and basic supplies, then fill in with extras as your budget allows.

<strong>BACKPACK BASICS</strong>

Invest in a durable backpack that can last a few years. Look for ones with sturdy straps and plenty of compartments. Quality over quantity here can save money in the long run.

With these tips, you’ll be able to get your kids ready for school efficiently and economically, ensuring they have everything they need without unnecessary stress.