Here's how to cut costs when moving

Moving to a new home can be an exciting adventure, but it often comes with a hefty price tag. As someone who’s been through the moving process, I’ve picked up a few tricks to keep the costs down. Whether you’re moving across town or across the country, these tips will help you save money and make the transition a lot smoother.

DON’T PUT IT OFF

One of the best ways to save money on your move is to start planning as early as possible. The more time you have to organize, the better deals you can find on moving services, supplies and transportation. Create a moving checklist and timeline to stay on track. This will help you avoid last-minute expenses and give you time to shop around for the best prices.

DECLUTTER FIRST

Believe me, I know the temptation to just throw everything in boxes, determined to “go through all of it when we get there.” No! That is a surefire way to overpay by taking way too many boxes of stuff, and worse, set yourself up for torturous turmoil on the other end. Before you even think about packing, take some time to declutter your home.

Go through each room and decide what you really need to take with you. Moving is the perfect opportunity to get rid of items you no longer use or need. Hold a garage sale, sell items online or donate to charity. Not only will this reduce the amount of stuff you have to move, but you might also make some much-needed cash in the process.

GET FREE PACKING SUPPLIES

Buying boxes and packing supplies can add up quickly — the prices are increasing every day. Instead, look for free alternatives. Check with local grocery stores, liquor stores or big-box retailers — they often have plenty of sturdy boxes they’re willing to give away. Post a message in your local Nextdoor group (nextdoor.com). Getting rid of boxes and packing materials can be as troublesome as obtaining them! You’ll do someone who’s recently moved in a favor by taking their huge supply off their hands. Pro tip: You can also use towels, blankets, cloth napkins, pillowcases and old newspapers to wrap fragile items, cutting down on the need for expensive bubble wrap.

DIY WHENEVER POSSIBLE

Hiring professional movers can be expensive. If you’re up for the challenge, consider doing the move yourself. Rent a truck and enlist the help of friends and family. You can offer to provide pizza and drinks in exchange for their assistance. Not only will this save you money, but it can also turn moving day into a fun, collaborative effort.

COMPARE MOVING COMPANIES

If you decide to hire professional movers, don’t settle for the first quote you receive. Take the time to compare prices from several different companies. Look for reviews and ask for recommendations from friends or family who have moved recently. Be sure to check if there are any hidden fees, and ask about insurance options to protect your belongings during the move.

MOVE DURING THE OFFSEASON

Moving companies tend to be busiest during the summer months, which means higher prices. If you have the flexibility, try to schedule your move during the offseason (fall, winter or early spring). You’ll find that rates are often lower, and moving companies may be more willing to negotiate prices.

USE WHAT YOU HAVE

When packing, get creative with the items you already have. Suitcases, laundry baskets and storage bins can all be used to transport your belongings. This will save you from buying extra boxes and make packing more efficient. Plus, using what you have means fewer items to unpack and store once you’re settled in your new home.

NOTIFY SERVICE PROVIDERS EARLY

To avoid unnecessary charges, notify your utility companies, internet provider and other service providers of your move well in advance. This will give you time to schedule disconnections and avoid paying for services you’re no longer using. It’s also a good idea to transfer or cancel subscriptions and memberships you won’t need in your new location.

PACK STRATEGICALLY

Packing strategically can save you both time and money. Start by packing nonessential items first and leave the essentials for last. Label each box with its contents and the room it belongs in to make unpacking easier. Pack heavier items in smaller boxes to prevent them from becoming too cumbersome, and fill empty spaces with lighter items to maximize space.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TAX DEDUCTIONS

Some moving expenses may be tax-deductible. If your move is work-related, you may be able to deduct certain expenses from your taxes. Keep receipts for all your moving-related expenses and consult with a tax professional to see if you qualify for any deductions.

LOOK FOR DISCOUNTS

Many companies offer discounts for various services related to moving. Check if your employer offers any moving assistance or if you qualify for discounts through memberships (like AAA or AARP). Some truck rental companies and storage facilities offer discounts if you book online or during off-peak times.

DON’T LEAVE A SECURITY DEPOSIT BEHIND

If you’re moving out of a rental (house, condo, apartment, dorm room), there’s one more task you need to complete: getting all refundable deposits returned to you without any questions or problems.