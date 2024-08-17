Getting ready: scenes from inside the State Fair livestock barns

Generations of families gathered around high-top tables sipping coffee and sports drinks as their cow, pig or lamb snoozed nearby.

The temperature was a perfect 60 degrees Friday morning with fans keeping the air circulating throughout the livestock barns at the Illinois State Fair.

In one barn, Aerosmith was blaring from a speaker while quiet chatter was broken up every so often by a voice on the intercom announcing the next class to show.

The state fair is often the culmination of months of hard work raising an animal. Some of the youths admitted to having some jitters as they prepped their animals before making their way to the various arenas.

But all who talked with FarmWeek said they wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

Cohl and Wyatt Armbrust, of McHenry County, admit to some butterflies in their stomachs before walking their crossbred pigs into the arena. They were hanging out in the swine barn with mom, Melissa, before their class times. The brothers previously participated in 4-H and were happy to report that their school, Alden-Hebron High School, had just started an FFA program, in which they participate.

Preparing their 260-plus-pound pigs to be show-ready is a summer project for the teens, and takes a lot of patience, Wyatt stressed.

“You got to feed them right, supplement the right kind of feed, and then you got to wash them every day, walk them every day, condition them every day, make sure their pens are clean,” Cohl said.

This was the third year the brothers showed pigs at the state fair, and they point to the experience as why they keep coming back.

Showing animals was a new experience for Melissa, whose sons became interested in the hobby when they joined 4-H.

“I think it’s really great for the kids,” she said. “There’s a lot of life lessons, it teaches them hard work and responsibility.”

And watching her sons walk into the arena continues to amaze the mother.

“I’m so proud of them all the time,” she said. “All of their hard work comes to fruition out there, and obviously we want to do well out there, but just being here and showing off what they’ve done, as a parent, it’s awesome.”

In between showing, the brothers planned to hit a few carnival rides and tried out the huge variety of fair food.

And their favorite?

“Fried Oreos,” they said in unison.

Elsewhere, the intrigue began when a neighbor asked the Ramm family to care for her lambs while she was traveling to Florida.

Now, five years later, Carly, 13, and Cooper, 10, are veterans in the county and state show rings. Taking a break from their two Southdown lambs on Friday morning, Aug. 9, in the sheep barn, they rested their legs with their dad, Chad.

They planned to show through the weekend and were grateful to live in nearby Auburn in Sangamon County so they could crawl into their own beds after long days at the fairgrounds.

The Southdown breed requires lots of care, the family explained. Chad pointed to their blankets and leg wraps hanging on the metal gate.

“The leg wraps keep their legs clean, and also, when they get bored, they’ll chew their leg hair out. So it serves a dual purpose,” the father said.

The siblings said the lambs are fun to work with, and winning animals help put a little change in their pocket. Well, actually, the money goes into savings accounts and the next year they split the cost of the lambs with their parents.

NOT ALL FUN

Taking care of the animals isn’t all fun. Cooper says halter-breaking a lamb can be challenging, while Carly notes the clipping of their wool can be time consuming.

Meanwhile, Karl Miller meticulously trimmed his 1,400-pound Maintainer cow’s leg fur for any stray pieces.

The natural light flowing into the cattle barn wasn’t enough for Miller, who placed two lights under the animal to see better. A family member concentrated on the cow’s back and rear, spraying glue to hide any flaws with the hair.

Miller said he looks forward the most to promoting his farm’s livestock and genetics at the state fair. He’s part of Quad K Cattle in Prophetstown.

“We like to try to sell show cattle to people around the country and also in the state, and that’s why I enjoy state fair,” he said. “It’s just promoting our genetics and what we do with these animals and show how they live pretty good lives.”