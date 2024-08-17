Briefcase: Riverside adds psychiatric specialists

Riverside adds psychiatric specialists

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Kevin Varghese</strong> to its team of psychiatric specialists.

Varghese completed his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, and he then finished his psychiatry residency at Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Mo.

Specializing in inpatient psychiatry, Varghese is seeing patients at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Riverside opened its Center for Emotional Well-Being in 2022, offering comprehensive outpatient mental health services under one roof. This includes Pathways, group therapy and Psychiatric Specialist’s offices. The Riverside Center for Emotional Well-Being is inside the Atrium at 400 S. Kennedy Drive in Bradley.

For immediate mental health assistance, contact the Riverside Central Intake Department at 844-442-2551 or visit the emergency department at Riverside Medical Center. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.