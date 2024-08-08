How to negotiate a raise

Itching for a bump up in pay? Feel like you’re getting the short shrift salary-wise at work? If you’re like many employees today, this year’s pay raise you may have received – if any –was likely lower than you had hoped.

Bank of America’s recent workplace benefits report reveals that employees are increasingly worried about inflation. It found that 76% of workers feel the cost of living is rising faster than their salaries or wages, up from 67% in June 2023.

Companies are allocating less for pay raises in 2024 than they did last year, with future increase projections also on the decline. WTW, a consulting and advisory firm, recently revealed that 47% of American firms have reduced their salary budgets for 2024, leading to a decrease in the median pay raise from 4.5% in 2023 to 4.1% this year. This drop corresponds with a cooling labor market, where only 38% of employers are finding it challenging to attract and retain talent, a decrease from 57% the previous year.

Unfortunately, things may not get much better: Per WTW, companies expect a modest 3.9% rise in salary budgets in 2025, which, although lower than the past two years, still exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

Of course, you don’t necessarily have to wait for your next salary review period to start thinking about a raise. If you do your homework and play your cards right, perhaps you can convince your boss to pad your paycheck sooner.

Here are some tips on asking for a pay raise:

• Gather data on your performance, including critical metrics, additional duties you’ve taken on, and successful projects you’ve completed.

• Carefully research the average salaries for your position within your industry and location using resources like PayScale, Glassdoor, and LinkedIn Salary.

• Familiarize yourself with your company’s financial situation and budget constraints to tailor your request appropriately.

• Craft a persuasive argument. Clearly articulate why you deserve a raise, focusing on how your efforts have advanced your employer’s goals.

• Pick the right moment by scheduling a meeting with your manager/boss when they are least likely to be overwhelmed or distracted. Optimal times include following project completions or company reviews. Refrain from requesting a raise during layoffs, cutbacks, or financial difficulty at the company.

• Approach the conversation with a positive, professional, and respectful demeanor. Show gratitude for your current position and opportunities.

• Clearly state the precise amount you’re seeking and back it up with your research and compelling evidence.

• Expect questions and push-back. Be ready to explain your performance and offer specific examples to support your request.

• Be prepared to pivot and negotiate. Your employer may be interested but could, for example, propose alternative forms of compensation if a full raise isn’t doable, such as more benefits, a bonus, or career advancement/development opportunities.

• Don’t get discouraged, defensive, or angry if your request is turned down. Instead, request feedback on how to improve. Ask for a timeline for when you might revisit the discussion.

• Keep proving your worth and demonstrating value after your raise request. For instance, volunteering for additional projects or leadership roles can strengthen your case for a future raise.