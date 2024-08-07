Confused by food product dating?

Pop quiz: You pull a chicken from the fridge to fix for dinner and notice that yesterday was the “Sell By” date. You should:

<strong>A.</strong> Throw it away because not many emergency rooms offer a stomach pumping family plan.

<strong>B.</strong> Cook it to an internal temperature of 195 F minimum to kill the salmonella; serve with a pungent sauce to mask any residual foul odor.

<strong>C.</strong> Relax. You and the supermarket have complied with Food and Drug Administration regulations requiring that this chicken be sold before the date on the label.

<strong>D.</strong> Refuse to answer on the grounds that obviously this is some kind of trick question.

If you selected “D,” you are right. This is a trick question, and what better way to introduce an article on confusing dates than with a confusing pop quiz?

The truth is that “C” would be correct if not for that word “regulations.” Except for infant formula and some baby foods, product dating is not required by federal regulations. It is a convenience offered to store owners by food manufacturers.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, at a Food Waste Summit in Washington D.C., shared a story about his adult son cleaning out their fridge and tossing everything past its package date, even if it was frozen. His point? If his own son doesn’t get what those dates mean, who does?

The answer: Not many of us. According to a survey by the Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic, nearly 85% of people admitted to throwing out food based solely on the date on the package.

Although dating of some products is required in 20 states, dating is voluntary on the part of manufacturers and processors. To further shake your confidence, stores are not legally required to remove outdated products from their shelves. So it’s up to you to make sure you are getting the freshest products.

That means scrutinizing the package labeling and purchasing items with the most recent dates.

WHAT IS FOOD PACKAGING DATING?

The calendar date, or “open date,” on food packaging (as opposed to a code) is a date stamped on a product’s package to help the store determine how long to display that food item for sale. It can also help the customer to know the time limit to purchase or use the product at its best quality.

An open date is not a safety date. These dates help stores move older merchandise and protect manufacturers from potential liability claims. Although most markets are vigilant about rotating stock, some are not.

‘BEST BEFORE,’ ‘BETTER IF USED BEFORE’ OR ‘BEST IF USED BY’

This tells you how long the product will retain its best flavor and highest quality, as determined by the manufacturer.

Typically, these phrases are on products like baked goods, cereals, snacks and some canned foods. The food is still safe to eat after this date but may have changed somewhat in taste or texture.

‘EXPIRATION,’ ‘USE BY’ OR ‘USE BEFORE’

These phrases appear on yogurt, eggs and other foods that require refrigeration.

Other dating terms are guidelines, but this one means what it says. If you haven’t used the product by this date, toss it.

‘GUARANTEED FRESH’

This date is often used for perishable baked goods. Beyond this date, freshness is no longer guaranteed, although the product may still be edible.

‘SELL BY’

This date is usually found on highly perishable foods like meat, milk and bread. This date guides the rotation of shelf stock and allows time for the product to be stored and used at home. The product is still safe and wholesome past this date.

For example, properly refrigerated milk will usually be good for at least a week beyond its “Sell By” date. Meat that has arrived at its “Sell By” date is still fresh but should be either consumed or frozen within 48 hours.

‘PACK DATE’

Some products bear a “pack date,” indicating when they were packaged. This information is often encrypted so that only manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers can read it. The pack date on some products, such as eggs, is shown by a Julian date (1 through 365): Jan. 1 is 1, and Dec. 31 is 365.

CAN YOU FREEZE FOOD THAT’S GOING BAD?

Freezing excess food, like meat and bread, is a great way to cut down on waste. Once frozen, food won’t spoil, but keep in mind that the sooner you freeze it, the fresher and better it will be when you defrost it.

While frozen food remains safe to eat indefinitely, its quality can decline the longer it stays in the freezer. When it’s time to thaw your food, the safest method is to move it to the refrigerator and let it defrost gradually. Avoid leaving food out on the counter to prevent any risk of spoilage.

HOW LONG DOES PANTRY FOOD REALLY LAST?

Shelf-stable foods like pasta, snack foods, canned goods, baking products and jerky can technically last forever. However, that doesn’t mean they’ll always taste great. These items will be safe to eat indefinitely, but their freshness and quality depend on the product. Unopened canned goods might stay good for years if the packaging is intact, while dried foods like pasta could get stale or have slight flavor changes over time.

HOW LONG CAN YOU KEEP LEFTOVERS?

You can usually see, smell or taste when cooked food has gone bad. If you’re unsure, the Department of Agriculture’s FoodKeeper app is a handy guide for checking how long specific foods last. Generally, you should toss leftovers after about four days. Even in the fridge, spoilage bacteria can grow, so properly stored leftovers won’t stay fresh forever.

Bottom line, the fresher your food, the better it is and the longer you have to use it up at home. So buyer beware, and always read the label. Tip: In a properly stocked store, the freshest items will be at the back of the shelf or underneath older items.