Briefcase: Riverside welcomes new psychiatrist

Riverside welcomes new psychiatrist

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Dr. Amirreza (Alex) Fallahi, a psychiatrist, to its team of mental health providers.

Fallahi completed his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, Maine, and then went on to complete his psychiatry residency at Virginia Tech Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Va.

In 2022, Riverside Healthcare expanded mental health services, opening the Riverside Center for Emotional Well-Being in the Riverside Atrium in Bradley. This location houses Riverside Pathways, which offers a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in a group setting, in addition to Riverside Medical Group-Psychiatric Specialists.

Fallahi will be seeing patients at Riverside Medical Group-Psychiatric Specialists at 400 S. Kennedy Drive, Suite 300 in Bradley.

For more information, visit Riversidehealthcare.org.