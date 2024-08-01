Let's take a few more questions from the audience

I don’t mention it as often as I should, but the truth is that I’d be lost without you, my loyal, encouraging and responsive readers. Thank you for being there and for filling my email inbox to overflowing with your comments, questions and outpourings of love and gratitude. Please don’t stop. Ever.

Speaking of questions, let’s take a few from the audience:

<strong>Q: I am having a problem with slow-cooker cooking. I got a new cooker, and now everything — even pot roast — is turning out dry! Any ideas on what I’m doing wrong?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Slow cookers cook at a much higher temperature now than they did say 20 years ago. It is due to food safety concerns, but in reality and in my opinion, that has taken away the advantage of the slow cooker — the advantage for working families to start meals before work and come home to tasty, properly cooked food even if it’s been cooking for eight hours or longer. All too often results are mushy, dry and flavorless.

Opt for the low setting whenever possible. Instead of boneless skinless chicken breasts, use bone-in chicken. Select cuts of meat that have more fat instead of those that are super lean. Reduce cooking times too. Instead of six to eight hours, check after two to three hours. Last, use a slow cooker that’s the size called for in the recipe you’re following, if possible.

By the way, I’ve recently all but given up on slow cooking because I’ve fallen in love with my Instant Pot Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker, about $100 at Amazon as I write. I can do in 15 minutes what used to take six hours in a slow cooker. And the results? Off the charts (and never dry).

<strong>Q: I just got a new washer and dryer. Do I HAVE to use laundry detergent that is labeled HE like the salesman advised? Why?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Yes. HE (high-efficiency) clothes washers use less than half the amount of water as a standard machine. Too much detergent will clog up the machine because the amount of water it uses is not sufficient to rinse it out. That build up can cause the machine to malfunction and to eventually create an offensive odor — and void your warranty.

<strong>Q: I need a recipe for homemade grout cleaner. Thanks.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Mix fresh, liquid hydrogen peroxide with baking soda and a few drops blue Dawn to make a thick paste. Spread onto grout and let it sit for about an hour. Scrub the grout with the scouring side of a sponge to remove the dirt. Wipe or mop away the paste.

<strong>Q: My daughter is on my checking account in case I get sick and need her to take care of things. My question is, if I were to die unexpectedly and she’s on my bank account, will she be responsible for my credit card debt?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Generally speaking, no, she will not be responsible personally, unless she is also an account holder on your credit card account, in which case, yes, she would be responsible. However, your estate — the money and assets that remain upon your death — is responsible to pay that debt. If you die leaving money in that account on which she is an account holder, those funds most likely will be tapped to satisfy your debts before anything is distributed to your heirs. You’d be wise to consult with an attorney who specializes in estate issues in your state to learn more.

Thanks, everyone, and keep those messages coming.