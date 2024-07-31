Briefcase: Rooted Wealth Advisors brings in director of operations

<strong>Rooted Wealth Advisors brings in director of operations</strong>

Rooted Wealth Advisors in Bourbonnais recently added <strong>Jerry Fuesel</strong> as director of operations, where he oversees all operational activities within the organization, ensuring seamless data processing and the efficient design and management of the operational platform.

Fuesel has extensive experience in the financial services industry, with a particular focus on private funds, including hedge funds and private equity funds. He has a deep understanding of financial instruments and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the financial markets have been instrumental as director of operations.

Away from the office, Fuesel is a dedicated family man. He enjoys spending quality time with his wife, Marie, and their two children, Bob and Carrie. An avid golfer, Fuesel often hits the greens with friends, and he also enjoys biking and working out at the gym.

Rooted Wealth Advisors is now at 389 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais. For more information, visit rootedretirement.com.