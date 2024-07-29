Tips to cut the high cost of eye care

It’s no secret that eye health is super important, but forking over $700 or more (been there, but never again!) for a pair of prescription eyeglasses is enough to take one’s breath away! But not to worry, because today I’ve got some practical tips I’ve learned over the years that I hope can help you save without compromising on quality.

PROFESSIONAL EXAMS

Regular eye exams are crucial, as they catch issues early before they become serious and more expensive. But these exams can be pricey. Here are a few ways to cut costs.

<strong>Insurance coverage:</strong> If you have vision insurance, make sure to use it. Many plans cover annual eye exams and a portion of eyewear costs. Check with your provider to make certain that you understand your benefits.

<strong>Discount programs:</strong> No vision insurance? Look into discount programs like VSP Individual Vision Plans or EyeBenefits. These programs offer reduced rates on exams and eyewear for a membership fee.

<strong>Retail chains:</strong> Stores like Costco, Walmart and Target often have optometrists on site and offer eye exams at lower prices than other private practices. Plus, they usually have competitive prices on glasses and contacts.

SMART SHOPPING FOR EYEWEAR

Eyeglasses and contacts can be a major expense, but there are ways to save big.

<strong>Online retailers:</strong> I’ve tested a number of online sites and have been very happy with the results from both Zenni Optical and Warby Parker. You can upload your prescription and try on frames virtually. And both offer excellent customer service and full satisfaction guaranteed. Both online retailers run promotions and discounts, so keep an eye out!

<strong>Sales and coupons:</strong> Whether you’re shopping online or in-store, always look for sales and coupons. Sign up for email newsletters from eyewear retailers to get alerts on upcoming promotions.

<strong>Insurance reimbursement:</strong> If you buy eyewear online, check if your insurance will reimburse you. Many vision plans allow you to submit receipts for out-of-network purchases.

DEALS ON CONTACT LENSES

If you wear contacts, you know how the cost can pile up. Here’s how to keep it manageable.

<strong>Buy in bulk:</strong> Buying a year’s supply of contacts at once can save you money. Many retailers offer discounts for bulk purchases.

<strong>Rebates:</strong> Manufacturers often have rebates when you buy a certain number of boxes. Check the brand’s website or ask your eye doctor about current offers.

<strong>Generic brands:</strong> Some retailers offer their own brand of contact lenses, which can be significantly cheaper than name brands. Just make sure they’re approved by your eye doctor.

<strong>Price comparison:</strong> Use websites like Lens.com or ContactsDirect to compare prices from different sellers. You might find a great deal with a little bit of searching.

AFFORDABLE EYE DROPS AND SOLUTIONS

Eye drops and contact lens solutions are another expense that can add up. Here’s how to save.

<strong>Store brands:</strong> Store brands or generic versions of eye drops and contact lens solutions are often just as effective as name brands but much cheaper.

<strong>Bulk purchases:</strong> Like with contacts, buying eye drops and solutions in bulk can save you money. Look for multipacks or larger bottles.

<strong>Coupons and rebates:</strong> Check for coupons and rebates on the manufacturer’s website or in your local pharmacy’s weekly ad. These can provide significant savings.

More is not better. Don’t overuse eye drops or solutions. Follow the recommended dosages to avoid wasting product and money.

ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

If you’re really struggling to afford eye care, there are assistance programs available.

<strong>Nonprofits:</strong> Organizations like Vision USA and New Eyes for the Needy provide free eye exams and glasses to those who qualify. Check their websites for eligibility criteria and application details.

<strong>Community health clinics:</strong> Many community health clinics offer sliding scale fees based on your income. They can provide affordable eye exams and even eyewear in some cases.

<strong>Lions Club International:</strong> The Lions Club often has programs to help those in need get glasses and eye exams. Contact your local chapter to see what assistance they offer.

PREVENTATIVE MEASURES

Last but not least, taking care of your eyes can help you avoid costly treatments down the road.

<strong>Healthy diet:</strong> Eating foods rich in vitamins A, C and E, as well as omega-3 fatty acids, can promote eye health. Think leafy greens, fish and colorful fruits and veggies.

<strong>Protective eyewear:</strong> Wear sunglasses that block 100% of UV rays to protect your eyes from sun damage. If you play sports or work in environments with eye hazards, wear appropriate protective eyewear.

<strong>Limit screen time:</strong> Too much screen time can cause eye strain. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

<strong>Stay hydrated</strong>: Drinking plenty of water helps to keep our eyes moist and comfortable.

With these tips, you can keep our eye care costs under control while maintaining good eye health. Remember, it’s all about being smart with the choices we make and taking advantage of available resources. Here’s to clear vision and happy wallets.