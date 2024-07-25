Get your side hustle on

Finding it a little trickier to pay the bills? Got some extra bandwidth in your schedule? Ready to think outside the box and grow your skills? Think side hustle, as in secondary or gig work you can do to supplement your income during your free time.

You certainly wouldn’t be alone in this peripheral pecuniary pursuit. According to recent polling by MarketWatch, over half of Americans (54%) report taking on a side hustle to supplement their main income in the past year. Approximately one-third of baby boomers have started side hustles versus 71% of Gen Z-ers and 68% of millennials. A big reason why? Two out of three Americans (66%) are living paycheck to paycheck, with 57% of these individuals seeking additional opportunities to boost their primary income.

Of course, not every side hustle is worthwhile, secure, or safe, and some of these jobs require a car, special tech, or certain know-how to complete effectively. So which ones are worth considering? Here’s a roundup:

<strong>Delivery or rideshare driver.</strong> Lyft, Uber, Instacart, DoorDash, and Postmates are good options if you have a reliable vehicle and a clean driving record. These jobs provide flexible hours and the convenience of working in your local area.

<strong>Remote worker.</strong> These positions often allow you to work from home and set your own schedule, with roles in customer service, data entry, and virtual assistance across platforms like We Work Remotely, FlexJobs, and Remote.co offering various opportunities.

<strong>Online seller.</strong> List and sell used goods, handmade crafts, vintage items, or print-on-demand products, allowing you to leverage your creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, with the help of eBay, Etsy, Poshmark, or Amazon.

<strong>Dog walker/pet sitter.</strong> Love animals? You can offer pet sitting, dog walking, and/or boarding services, making this a fun and rewarding side hustle. Check out dog walking services such as Wag! and Rover.

<strong>Elder care provider.</strong> Ponder offering home care for seniors using platforms like Care.com, Granny Nannies, Visiting Angels, Caring.com, ElderCare.com, and Home Instead, which often offer features like background checks, reviews, detailed job listings, comprehensive training, and local support to ensure safety and reliability.

<strong>Market research subject.</strong> Participate in surveys and market research using sites like Survey Junkie, Swagbucks, and Pinecone Research, which may compensate you for joining focus groups, completing surveys, and offering feedback on services and products.

<strong>Home service provider.</strong> Handy and TaskRabbit can link you to clients seeking home repairs, cleaning, and furniture assembly, empowering you to utilize your practical skills to assist others while earning extra income.

<strong>Freelancer.</strong> Independent contracting as a writer, graphic designer, marketing expert, or web developer can be a lucrative side stint via sites like Upwork, Freelancer, and Fiverr. Or, if you have knowledge in academic subjects, languages, or test preparation, tutoring through VIPKid, Chegg, or Tutor.com can be a rewarding way to supplement your income.

<strong>Online content creator.</strong> Create a blog, video channel, or live stream a la YouTube, Twitch, Substack, or Medium if you enjoy producing content and interacting with an audience.