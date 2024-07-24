Main Street: July 24, 2024

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This is the second part of a two-part series. In part one in June, Dr. Daake made the case against change. In other words, keeping the status quo. You can find a copy of that article on his Blog for reference www.daakecomments.wordpress.com</em>

It was pointed out this past month that hundreds of books and articles have been written across the years about how everything is constantly changing and why we should too. And almost none of them are against change.

In an era of political turmoil, globalization pandemics, and now AI (Artificial intelligence), only fools put their heads in the sand and refuse to see what is happening. On the other hand, as pointed out in Robert Housel’s remarkable 2023 book, “Same As Ever,” despite all the changes, some things, like human nature, have not changed over the centuries. Therefore calls for radical ongoing change need to be done wisely.

Based on my column from last month, we must add a strong warning: “If you must change … consider these five imperatives.” Of course, some changes are necessary. We’re not talking about minor changes and adjustments here but frame-breaking, radical shifts in your policy and strategy.

<strong>Imperative 1</strong>: You must determine that the motivation for change is in the best interest of all concerned whenever possible.

Too often, change is done for selfish or egotistical reasons. That is not to say that tough decisions are not necessary and that everyone will get what they want. However, you must consider multiple stakeholder groups when proposing change. Among your most important stakeholders are the customers, employees, stockholders and the community. Unfortunately, in some cases where a cutback must be made, some stakeholders may get hurt more than others.

John Deere, a company I have long admired, has announced over a thousand production worker layoffs in Iowa and Illinois already. It will now also start laying off some salaried employees. Farm income is expected to go down by 12% this year, which has resulted in a pronounced drop in machine demand. Deere also blames rising costs and plans to relocate some jobs to Mexico by 2026.

However, the move of some product production to Mexico is not sitting well with the employees and also with many patriotic American farmers. It could be damaging to the sterling brand’s reputation. I don’t know what, if any, sacrifices are planned for the top management team, but a 10-20% salary reduction might show shared sacrifice. For those permanently losing their jobs, severance pay and help finding new jobs will be necessary.

Certainly, stockholders will also have to share in the sacrifice, and Deere’s stock is already down significantly. This can be a double whammy for many employees who hold a large amount of Deere stock in their retirement accounts.

Companies sometimes argue that moving production out of this country can save more of the remaining U.S. jobs. Above all, at a time of difficult change, transparent, honest communication is an absolute must. The media must also be fair. One of the TV stations in Cedar Rapids made a big deal about the move to Mexico, barely mentioning the fall in demand as the major reason for the current layoffs.

<strong>Imperative 2</strong>: Consider the pace of change.

Management experts are all over the map on this particular point. Some will argue that change must be made quickly and radically. The classic “Unfreeze, Change, and Refreeze” model has considerable empirical and pragmatic support. On the other hand, there are numerous examples of organizations initiating incremental changes over a long period rather than radical frame-breaking changes every few years.

An institution that can only change when it has gotten into a crisis may be dysfunctional. Being a brittle, bureaucratic, rule-driven organization means that every few years, it wakes up and has to shatter its way of doing business. On the other hand, flexible, fluid companies change incrementally and purposely over time. If radical, quick changes are needed, these organizations will likely be able better navigate these.

<strong>Imperative 3</strong>: Reflect on how the proposed change(s) will impact and be impacted by the culture.

Organizational culture is often the most critical consideration in change. Significant organizational changes generally threaten the current culture. There is a long list of failed companies where radical changes brought on by mergers and acquisitions have destroyed the competitive advantage of a company’s once-strong culture.

However, a healthy, positive culture will increase the likelihood of successful change. So, if you must change, consider organizational culture as a key, if not <em>the</em> key, to effect change. So much of an organization’s culture is unseen and involves informal connections and relationships. In some cases, the need for change is to break up dysfunctional relationships. At other times, you must strengthen healthy relationships and use them to facilitate your change.

<strong>Imperative 4</strong>: Be honest with employees, customers, and key stakeholders about the necessity and reason for change.

There are several strange paradoxes in our society today. People are better educated and yet more cynical than ever. They look after their self-interest and yet can be incredibly loyal. They are demanding and yet willing to give their best.

A distinguishing factor today between organizations that are thriving and those that are languishing is trust. You have got to tell your people the truth.

If we are in a financial crisis and need to save on paperclips, why are executives still flying first class? My experience across the years is that people are willing to make immense sacrifices or put forth extraordinary efforts if you are honest and fair, but you’ll only burn them once. The John Deere example cited above will be a real test of the company’s long-term prosperity, depending on how well it does this. Be prepared to communicate the good and the bad news regarding change and ask for support. If the necessary changes require sacrifices, top managers must lead by example.

<strong>Imperative 5</strong>: Everyone listens to Station WIFM. Be ready to answer the question, “What’s in it for me?”

Everyone is asking this question, although it is considered bad form for anyone to verbalize it. It might be an unpardonable company sin. Change sometimes means good news for everyone, but usually, it implies sacrifice, personal adjustment, maybe new training and so forth. But again, be honest and pay attention to communicating the benefits and costs of the proposed changes.

In conclusion, managers and leaders have the responsibility to achieve and lead change. However, a century’s worth of management research and practice has led to a positive, almost unquestioning bias toward change. Change may be unavoidable, but when done wisely, it can energize your company or organization. If you <em>must</em> change, consider these five imperatives to increase the probability of successful transformation.