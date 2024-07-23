Quick, easy and legit way to cut prescription drug costs

I want to tell you about a shocking encounter I had with my friendly neighborhood pharmacy that opened my eyes and forever changed the way my family uses big discounts to slash our prescription drug costs.

For several years, my doctor had prescribed two preventive-type medications, both generic. Together, they cost about $24 for a 30-day supply. Given that our health insurance at the time included prescription coverage, I never questioned my copay or refill frequency or considered there might be cheaper alternatives.

Then, we changed our health insurance providers, a small matter that had slipped my mind that day as I drove through to pick up refills.

The pharmacist asked if I’d changed insurance; I said yes, I had, and she responded, “That will be $178.” What?! Once I retrieved my jaw up from the steering wheel, I asked her why the price was so high. She explained it might be a combination of my previous coverage, pharmaceuticals and the high cost of meds. I paid the new amount and could not get home fast enough to search for a cheaper place to get these meds filled in the future.

I had to look at the search results three times before I could believe what I was reading. One of the links took me to the Rite Aid Rx Savings Program. I input the two medications in the search box provided, and the price quote came back as less than $26 total for a 90-day supply for both medications — about $8.75 per month, not even close to the $24 for 30 days I had been paying with insurance for quite a few years.

I grabbed the receipts, bottles and paperwork and quickly rushed back to the pharmacy.

I asked the same employee about the Rite Aid Rx Savings Program and if my prescriptions would qualify. She hesitated, then asked me why I hadn’t requested information on the program when I was there earlier. I bit my tongue. It required a good deal of restraint, but I did not lash out, “Well, that would be rather difficult because I did not know about your savings plan!”

Instead, I remained calm as she contacted my prescribing doctor and refilled the meds for 90 days, handing me new receipts and $150 cash.

Some time ago, the Rite Aid Rx Savings Program was discontinued in favor of SingleCare, a more comprehensive prescription savings program also accepted by about 100 other pharmacies.

SingleCare is a free-to-use prescription discount service that negotiates low prices with pharmacies so you can afford the medications you need. SingleCare offers discounts on more than 10,000 name-brand and generic drugs, allowing you to save up to 80% on the retail or “cash” price.

Interested? You can sign up at SingleCare.com. SingleCare just might be your go-to prescription savings solution. As a free-to-use service, SingleCare actively negotiates with pharmacies to secure the lowest prices possible on vital medications. Its mission? To ensure affordability never stands in the way of your health and well-being.

Remember to input precise details such as the form, dosage and quantity of your prescription during your search. This attention to detail guarantees you’ll receive the most accurate price possible when you visit the pharmacy, ensuring maximum savings on your medications.

When it’s time to refill your prescription, inform your pharmacist you’re a SingleCare member and present your coupon card, which you will receive by mail once you’ve created an online account. Request that they use it to process your prescription, and watch as they input the numbers to apply your savings.

Your SingleCare pharmacy savings card can be used at more than 35,000 SingleCare member pharmacies nationwide, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Kroger, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, H-E-B, Hy-Vee, Meijer, Wegmans and Rite Aid.

<em>NOTE: Some pharmacies, such as Walgreens, Walmart and CVS, feature signature SingleCare cards that will maximize your savings at those pharmacies. Make sure to use the signature card when applicable.</em>

By the way, I have no affiliation with SingleCare, nor do I work for the organization. I’m just a very happy SingleCare card-carrying member.