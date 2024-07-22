Inexpensive ways to celebrate Paris Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics are right around the corner (opening ceremony: July 26, 12:30 p.m. CDT). What a perfect time to bring family fun and patriotism into your home! Celebrating the Olympics as a family can be a fantastic way to bond, learn and have fun without spending a fortune on tickets, travel and accommodations. Here are some creative ideas to help you embrace the spirit of the games and make lasting memories.

BACKYARD OLYMPICS

Transform your backyard into an Olympic arena with a series of fun and active stations. Create relay races using pool noodles as batons, set up sack races with old pillowcases, and craft mini hurdles from broomsticks and buckets. It’s a great way to get everyone moving and laughing.

OLYMPIC BINGO

Make watching the Olympics even more engaging with Olympic bingo. Create bingo cards featuring common events, symbols and athlete actions. Cross off squares as you spot them during the broadcasts. The first one to complete a line gets a small prize, adding a playful twist to viewing sessions. Hint: Do a quick online search for printable summer Olympics bingo!

DIY OLYMPIC-THEMED MEDALS

Bring out the artist in everyone by crafting your own Olympic medals. Use cardboard cut into circles, paint them gold, silver and bronze, and attach ribbons. Have a mini awards ceremony after your backyard Olympics, celebrating each other’s achievements with your handmade medals.

OLYMPIC TORCH RELAY

Design a homemade Olympic torch using a paper towel roll and some craft paper. Take turns passing it around the yard or neighborhood, creating your own torch relay. It’s a fun way to symbolize the start of your family Olympics and get everyone excited.

WATCH AND DISCUSS

Plan family viewing sessions for different Olympic events. After watching, discuss what you saw — talk about the athletes, their strategies and the spirit of sportsmanship. It’s an opportunity to enhance family fun by learning more about different sports and appreciating the hard work and dedication of the athletes.

CREATE OLYMPIC ART

Encourage your kids to draw or paint their favorite Olympic sports or memorable moments. Display their artwork around the house to add an Olympic flair to your home decor. It’s a wonderful way to let their creativity shine and feel more connected to the events.

BAKE OLYMPIC TREATS

Get into the Olympic spirit by baking themed treats. Make cookies or cupcakes, and decorate them with icing to resemble Olympic rings, torches or gold medals. It’s a delicious way to celebrate and enjoy some family baking time. I’m loving the easy recipes in this online article: “These 30 Olympic Recipes Are Pure Gold.”

HOST A SPORTS DAY

Dedicate a day to playing various sports together. Let family members pick their favorite sport, from soccer to swimming, and spend time enjoying each activity. It’s a fun way to stay active and share your love for sports. Create a simple tournament, then celebrate the winners in fun (hilarious?) medal ceremonies.

LEARN ABOUT DIFFERENT COUNTRIES

The Olympics are a wonderful opportunity to learn about the world. Pick a few countries participating in the games, and explore their cultures, traditions and history. It’s educational and can be a fun way to expand your family’s global awareness.

DESIGN OLYMPIC FLAGS

Get creative with some paper or fabric, and design flags that represent your family. Use symbols and colors that reflect your heritage and values. Hang them up around the house or yard to add a personalized Olympic touch to your celebrations.

BRINGING THE OLYMPIC SPIRIT HOME

The Olympics are more than just a series of sports competitions; they’re a celebration of unity, determination and the human spirit. By incorporating these activities into your family routine, you can capture some of that magic and make the games a memorable experience for everyone without breaking the bank. So gather your loved ones, get creative and let the Olympic fun begin.