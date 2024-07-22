Diagnosis shifts perspectives, leads family to farming

Marty Thomas and his wife were living in the suburbs of Chicago, consumed with work and four kids under the age of 4 when he received bad news: He had stage four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

It rocked their world. But it also changed the family’s perspective.

“Faith and family, those are the things that mattered,” said Thomas, who was a software developer at the time of his diagnosis.

With the help of family, Thomas was cancer-free by the fall of 2018. But soon after, they fell back into the groove of their busy work lives.

They knew something had to change.

“When we made the decision to move to the farm, it was really hard,” Thomas said. “But MariKate and I decided that everybody is worried about trying something and failing. … We wanted our kids to at least see us try.”

The Thomas family moved from the city to start Kakadoodle Farm in Cook County in 2020. The online marketplace launched in 2021 with only eggs and four subscribers. Now, it has grown into a database of local farmers who sell eggs, meats, specialty crops and other produce directly to local consumers.

“We’re building an entirely new market of local consumers that would not be buying local food otherwise,” Thomas said of the database. “People are willing to buy local produce if it’s made convenient for them.”

But Thomas and his wife didn’t originally set out to build the database as it is today. The original plan was to simply use his technology and software experience to get local food to people.

As the farm started to grow and Thomas gained more understanding of what he was doing, he realized his unique background in software gave him a fresh perspective. Although Thomas said “he’s not a farmer,” he notes his background provides unique opportunities to make a difference.

The family continues to grow the multi-farm database while growing the Kakadoodle farm. The Conservation Fund provided the resources to purchase 74 acres in January 2024.

Kakadoodle’s online database and partnerships with local food banks through IL-EATS also opened larger market opportunities for the farm. The farm’s flock of 1,000 Hyline chickens has grown to nearly 3,000.

Thomas said he is preparing to use the new land to implement rotational grazing — a regenerative agriculture practice that works by containing and moving animals through the pasture to improve soil, plant and animal health.

He plans to grow pasture grass and cover crops. With the help of the Savannah Institute in Wisconsin, Thomas also wants to grow trees throughout the property. The chickens love the trees, he said.

To expand operations further, Thomas is renovating an old pole barn on the new property into a temperature-controlled distribution center.

“All of our marketplace operations right now are taking place out of our original homestead out of a detached garage. So we are bursting at the seams there,” Thomas said.

His ambition is to turn the farm into a space that is consumer-facing. He envisions a larger distribution center, coffee shop, grocery store and maybe even a brewery. People can come to the farm as a family to learn about agriculture and enjoy local food.

At this point, the endeavor is just a dream. But dreaming doesn’t hurt anything, he said.

“I’ve learned nothing really works out the way you think it will,” Thomas said of his life experiences. “But if you just give up when you get hit a couple of times, you’re never going to accomplish what you want to do.”