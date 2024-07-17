Getting ready for a new puppy

Whether a new puppy makes your dreams of the perfect family dog come true or turns into a total nightmare depends on how well you’ve prepared, starting with a well-planned first 24 hours.

Choosing your new best friend can be quite a challenge! Visit selectadogbreed.com to find the right dog breed to suit your lifestyle. Once you have established the kind of dog and size that is best for your lifestyle, you need to decide where to get the puppy. From a shelter or reputable breeder? Take the time to research this thoroughly. The shelter of course presents the most affordable choice.

Now it’s time to set up a family meeting to determine scheduling. Who will take the puppy to the papers or backyard and when? Who will be in charge of feedings three or four times a day? Who will make veterinary appointments for vaccinations and deworming? A new puppy should not be left alone until about eight weeks old, so make sure you have proper coverage.

Next, create a vocabulary list everyone will use. If Mom says “down” when puppy climbs on the couch, Dad says “down” when he wants him to lie down, and Junior utters “sit down” when he expects the pup’s rear to hit the floor, the result will be one confused dog! Putting the schedule and vocabulary list in writing helps everyone in the home to stick to it.

Next, draft a shopping list and purchase supplies. You will need food and water bowls, chew toys, grooming supplies, bedding, a collar and leash, identification tag, crate, gate and odor neutralizer. Pre-puppy shopping allows you to order from wholesale catalogs or visit the pet superstore in the next county without the pressure of needing it right now.

You’ll need to puppy-proof the area where the youngster will spend most of his time the first few months. This may mean taping electrical cords to baseboards, storing household chemicals on high shelves, removing plants, rugs and breakables, setting up the crate and installing gates. Once you think you’ve completely puppy-proofed, lie on the floor and look around once more to get a puppy’s-eye view.

When you pick up your puppy, remember to ask what and when he was fed. Replicate that schedule for at least the first few days to avoid gastric distress. If you wish to switch to a different brand of food, do so over a period of about a week by adding 1 part new brand to 3 parts of the old for several days; then switch to equal parts, then 1 part old to 3 parts new.

From the start, consistency is important. On the way home, puppy should ride in the backseat, either in one person’s arms or, preferably, in a crate or carrier.

Once home, take him to his toileting area immediately. Don’t let him think the new carpet is the place to go. Return him often to the same place to do his “business,” and soon he’ll make the proper association.

Never fool yourself to believe there’s such a thing as a “free puppy.” The costs will be significant, so make sure you have allowed for this in your household budget. Cut costs by utilizing the low-cost clinics many pet stores host. You may find inoculations and exams to be a fraction of what the vet charges. Or call the humane society or local shelter for referrals to low-cost clinics. Go to friendsofanimals.org for discount certificates for spay and neutering.

Doing things right from the start prevents confusion for the puppy and the family. Get prepared and you’ll be one step closer to having your family’s dream dog.