IL-EATS program expands market opportunities for farmers

Some Illinois farmers are seeing new market growth with Illinois Equitable Access Towards Sustainable Systems (IL-EATS), a grant program through the Illinois Department of Agriculture and Illinois Department of Human Services.

IL-EATS, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was established to boost statewide food systems over two years. Nearly $29 million in grant funding was allocated for distributing free, locally produced food in Illinois.

Dubrick hopes for him and his wife, Lindsey, to leave their day jobs and make a living on the farm while raising their children, Evelyn and Calvin.

For Ed Dubrick, co-owner of DuChick Ranch in Cissna Park, IL-EATS took some of the pressure off his family’s chicken farm when he decided not to sell at farmers markets this year. Markets were 67% of the farm’s yearly sales but going to farmers markets from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. was too much for the Dubricks as they welcomed their second child.

“To just walk away from that was terrifying,” Ed said of the decision.

Adding to his concerns, Dubrick said trying to enter the wholesale market as a new producer was a challenge.

“Our costs of production are often higher than our vertically integrated counterparts who dominate the food system,” he said.

Becoming a part of IL-EATS was a blessing to his family, Dubrick told FarmWeek. It eliminated barriers to entering wholesale markets and meant he could grow his 2,000-bird operation without selling at farmers markets.

This year, Dubrick and his wife expect to sell 4,000 chickens.

In March, the couple made their first delivery to the Eastern Illinois Food Bank, one of the 15 lead agencies receiving a grant from IL-EATS.

Overall, 20 grants were distributed to lead agencies in seven Illinois regions. The funds are used to purchase local food at market value from socially disadvantaged farmers. Then, each lead agency — food banks, farm cooperatives and other nonprofits — distribute to food-insecure communities at no cost.

Kristi Jones, IDOA deputy director, said IL-EATS is also helping increase access to culturally responsive foods. Food preferences within a culture may vary by individual, age, religion or how long someone has lived in the U.S. To secure more choices for the diverse population of Illinois, lead agencies can use University of Illinois Extension’s cultural food guide.

For underserved and socially disadvantaged farmers — minorities, females, veterans, new farmers and more — Jones said IL-EATS can help develop a long-term, sustainable operation.

“If you are getting fair market value, you may be able to invest in your farm or expand a smaller farm, … make your farm a business that is your main source of income,” she said.

Through IL-EATS, the Dubricks are one step closer to that goal.

“IL-EATS has brought growth to our farm through increased sales and scale,” Ed Dubrick said. “We have more infrastructure in place, more experience with wholesale accounts and more knowledge about the needs of our neighbors.”