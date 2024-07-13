Briefcase: Rooted Wealth Advisors adds planning specialist

<strong>Rooted Wealth Advisors adds planning specialist</strong>

Rooted Wealth Advisors, in Bourbonnais, recently announced the addition of <strong>Alex Allegro</strong> as a planning specialist.

With a Bachelor of Science in finance, Allegro brings a blend of financial experience and a passion for the job of helping clients attain their goals.

Allegro has previous experience in a large corporate environment, and he has added his skills for financial planning. His experience provides invaluable insights and a solid foundation upon which to continue building with Rooted Wealth Advisors.

Beyond the world of finance, Allegro can be found on the golf course, perfecting his swing and enjoying the great outdoors. When not chasing birdies on the green, he’s dedicated to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, whether it’s hitting the gym for a rigorous workout or simply soaking up quality time with friends and family.

Rooted Wealth Advisors is now at 389 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais. For more information, visit rootedretirement.com.