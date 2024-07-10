Main Street: July 10, 2024

Pervasive and intentional, customer service is predicated on personalization, competency, convenience, and being proactive. However, customer service is usually nuanced and modulated by the team member’s training, levels of emotional intelligence, and socialization skills to provide exceptional service to accelerate and solidify the foundational relationship between the customer and the designated assignee as the organization’s interface.

As a leadership professor and organizational consultant, I have witnessed and experienced many exceptional diamond-level customer service professionals who have accentuated my shopping experience. Equaling compelling, I have also experienced unprofessional, apathetic and uncaring frontline staff who exuded a lack of empathy and had no business interacting with customers at any level.

A fundamental shift is required with a yeoman’s effort to increase customer satisfaction: Namely, understanding that customer service is the hallmark of any organization coupled with understanding your customer’s needs and solving their problems with your products and services. More succinctly, treat customers as you wish to be treated (The Golden Rule).

I want to share a recent experience in purchasing new eyeglasses. In the past, I was a loyal customer of Pearl Vision in Bradley. I have always had positive experiences and enjoyed the personalized customer service and vast availability of my favorite eyeglass frames – Ray-Bans. Pearl Vision recently relocated out of Northfield Square mall, and the closest available store was inconveniently located in Frankfort. I was not looking forward to driving to Frankfort, ordering my frames, and then making a return trip to obtain my eyeglasses and Ray-Ban frames. A professional associate of mine suggested that I try LensCrafters in Bourbonnais.

With a proliferation of options of other optical retail stores in the Kankakee County area, I researched who had Ray Bans and decided to give LensCrafters a try. I walked into the visually appealing store and was welcomed by the staff and one of the assistant managers, Alyssa Johnson. I explained what I was looking for, and she directed me to the area containing a plethora of Ray-Ban frames. I tried on a few, and with the advice of her exceptional staff, I found a pair of prescription glasses and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses discounted 50%. The order took less than a week to arrive, and I was excited to get my two new Ray-Bans.

Within five days, I received an email to pick up my glasses. I tried them on and was happy, so I went home. Alyssa told me that I had 30 days, and if for any reason I was unsatisfied, I could return them or get a different pair. Unfortunately, I put them on when I went home and was having trouble with my bifocals and could not watch the news comfortably.

The next day, I took them back and explained the situation to Alyssa, and we discovered there was a calculation mistake, and my bifocals were out of alignment and were too high up. Alyssa profusely apologized, was very empathetic, and said she would personally perform and redo the calculation and reorder my glasses. My glasses arrived within six days and were perfect, and I was completely delighted.

The long-term consequence of this story is twofold: 1) LensCrafters and Alyssa took ownership of the problem, provided exceptional customer service, and resolved the issues to my satisfaction. 2) Their professionalism and courtesy service have made me a lifelong customer of LensCrafters as they stood behind their promise and built trust between me and their organization.

The moral of this story is that if you understand customer service and solve your customer’s needs, you build brand loyalty and sustainable lifelong relationships between your organization and your customers. Kudos to LensCrafters, Alyssa Johnson, and her exceptional staff in Bourbonnais.

Buttressing the case for exceptional customer service is ensconced in the leadership literature with the following dictums to augment and sustain brand loyalty and forge deeper relationships with your customers, as illustrated by Saul Maslavi in his article titled “Eight Tips for Providing Excellent Customer Service.”

1. Treat customers with respect.

2. Provide prompt assistance.

3. Find solutions that specifically meet the customer’s needs and desires.

4. Communicate clearly and concisely.

5. Be honest when things go wrong and be accountable for fixing the issue.

6. Focus on customer satisfaction and a culture of care.

7. Have a positive attitude (emotions are contagious).

8. Educate your team members on your business, policies and customer service strategies for a positive and welcoming environment.

Surging ahead for the leadership and management practitioner, customer service is never an “afterthought” but rather an inculcation of a culture of caring, trust and providing a solution to your customer’s needs, wants and desires.

Exceptional customer service is centered on following the best practices of diamond-level organizations that value their customer’s time, having a pleasant and welcoming attitude, and providing knowledge and resourceful resources by taking it beyond the customer’s expectations. The Hilton Hotel chain’s customer service motto is “Delivering exceptional guest experiences. We do the right thing all the time. We are leaders in our industry and our communities.”

In the final analysis, we all experienced exceptional and lackluster customer service. We might give an unpleasant shopping or dining experience one more chance to see if this was an anomaly or just the customer service representative was having a bad day. However, we rarely tolerate rude or condescending behavior, which is unconscionable and not tolerable in the service industry.

Remember, your voice is your choice to spend your valuable time and money, and several organizations are willing to provide exceptional customer service to obtain your patronage. I am reminded of a few exceptional customer service quotes that will assist organizations in influencing a culture of care:

1. “Don’t tell the customers what they want.” — Gene Buckley and Anna Segova.

2. “Assumptions are the termites of relationships.” — Henry Winkler.

3. “Just having satisfied customers isn’t good enough anymore.” — Ken Blanchard.

4. “Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.” — Bill Gates.

5. “Ease your customers’ pain.” — Hazel Edwards.

6. “Treat your customers like you want to be treated.” — Brad Schweig.

7. “Excellent customer service is the number one job in any company. It is the personality of the company and the reason customers come back. Without customers, there is no company.” — Connie Edler.

8) “The key is when a customer walks away, thinking, ‘Wow,’ I love doing business with them, and I want to tell others about the experience.” Shep Hyken.

9. “Customer service should not be a department. It should be the entire company.” — Tony Hsieh.

10. “The sole reason we are in business is to make life less difficult for our clients.” — Matthew Odgers.

We would all be wise to heed the words above and make customer service a priority and not just another part of the job, as we are in the business of solving other people’s problems with an attitude of gratitude.

<strong>Edward Piatt</strong><em>, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on emotional intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu</em>