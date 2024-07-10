Briefcase: Riverside, Kambic recognized by Becker’s

<strong>Riverside, Kambic recognized by Becker’s</strong>

Becker’s Hospital Review, one of the nation’s leaders in news coverage of the health care industry, has recognized Riverside Healthcare President and CEO <strong>Phil Kambic</strong> and <strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong> in its 2024 lists of 160 Community Hospital CEOs to Know and 100 Great Community Hospitals.

“I sincerely appreciate this recognition of our hard work and commitment to our community from Becker’s,” Kambic said. “I am proud of our continuous efforts to meet our community’s needs, exceed their expectations, and provide remarkable care along their healthcare journey.”

Kambic joined Riverside Healthcare in 1985 and served as senior vice president and COO before being appointed president and CEO in 2006. He has emphasized Riverside Healthcare’s efforts to ensure community access to extraordinary care, close to home. Kambic’s leadership has helped Riverside Medical Center earn multiple IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospital Awards and IBM Watson Health Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital Awards.

Riverside Medical Center is a nationally recognized, award-winning level II trauma hospital that provides essential health care services to the community, including advanced heart care, cancer care, neurosurgery, and orthopedics programs. Riverside Medical Center is also the only hospital in the area to receive Magnet designation for nursing excellence.

In releasing the lists, Becker’s noted the importance of community hospital CEOs for growing service lines for primary care, specialized services, rehabilitation, public health, and more. Community hospitals were recognized for providing patients outside metropolitan areas with convenient, affordable, high-quality care and improving their communities’ overall health.

For more information about Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic, visit riversidehealthcare.org/about-us/leadership

To view the full lists of honorees, visit conferences.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/