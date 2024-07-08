Overwhelmed by clutter?

Living in a tidy, organized home can help lower your stress and make daily life more peaceful. And I know from experience the challenge can come down to figuring out what to do with all the items you need to clear out, especially big things like furniture and appliances.

Getting rid of things quickly can help prevent clutter from piling up. If you only have a small amount of stuff, dropping it off at a local charity or thrift store is a great option. But when you have multiple bags or large items, hauling everything to a donation center can be a real chore, if not downright impossible! That’s where these companies come in — they’ll pick up your donations from your doorstep, free of charge.

THE SALVATION ARMY

For over 150 years, the Salvation Army has been helping people in need. This nonprofit organization operates in over 131 countries. At Salvation Army thrift stores, donated furniture is sold at low prices, and the funds support their alcohol and drug rehabilitation centers.

To schedule a pickup, visit their website and enter your zip code in the “schedule a free pickup” section. You’ll be directed to the donation details page for your local center.

Generally, the Salvation Army accepts a variety of items, including clothing, shoes, toys, furniture, small appliances, household goods, cars and books.

VIETNAM VETERANS OF AMERICA

The VVA supports veterans and their families by funding programs through its thrift stores. They accept clothing, shoes, baby items, jewelry, bikes, small furniture and appliances, tools, kitchenware and other household goods. Note that they do not take large furniture or appliances. You can schedule a pickup by phone or online at the VVA website. Then just leave your items, clearly marked for VVA pickup, outside.

GREENDROP

GreenDrop partners with local charities to collect donations. They operate in several states, including Alaska, Illinois, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. They accept clothing, shoes, household items, kitchenware, toys, games, sporting goods, small appliances, small furniture and electronics. Schedule a pickup online if you’re in their service area.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF AMERICA

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America offers mentoring programs for youth and accepts donations in Massachusetts and Connecticut. The organization’s Hartsprings program accepts clothing, shoes, books, small appliances, kitchenware and household goods. You can schedule a pickup or find a donation dropoff bin at the Big Brothers Big Sisters website.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Habitat for Humanity helps families build and find affordable homes. Their ReStores accept donations of building supplies, tools, appliances and furniture. Most locations offer pickup for large items. Use their search tool to find your nearest store and arrange a pickup.

Generally, Habitat ReStores accept sofas, chairs, dining room tables, dressers, bed frames, coffee tables, end tables, filing cabinets and bookshelves.

On a personal note, when my husband remodeled our kitchen, we donated all the existing cabinets and appliances to Habitat ReStore. A big truck came and picked up all the items, once the crew confirmed everything was in good, working, resalable condition. And as with all IRS-approved nonprofit organizations, we received a receipt authorizing a tax deduction for the items’ fair market value.

PICK UP MY DONATION

Pick Up My Donation partners with local charities and thrift shops to keep donations in your community. Enter your ZIP code on the website, complete a questionnaire about your items, and they will connect you with information on charities within a 15-mile radius so you can schedule a pickup.

AMVETS FOUNDATION

AmVets supports veterans through their thrift store proceeds, offering pickup services in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Delaware, Texas and Oklahoma. They accept clothing, shoes, kitchenware, household goods, bedding and seasonal items, as well as electronics, computers and flatscreen TVs less than five years old. Schedule a pickup at their website.

THE ARC

The Arc advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, accepting donations of clothing and household items at branches across the U.S. Check if your local branch offers pickups by searching your ZIP code on their website, then contact them for details.

This organization can help make your decluttering efforts easier, with the highest of possibilities that your unwanted items will find a new home while you support a great cause.

The Arc accepts used vehicles, boats (with trailer), recreational vehicles, furniture, housewares and clothing. Many local Arc chapters accept donations of other physical items. To schedule a free large furniture pickup along with up to 20 boxes and bags of donations, contact the local chapter. Or you can schedule online.

PICKUP PLEASE

This organization is all about supporting Vietnam veterans. They offer counseling, housing for homeless vets, and medical care, using funds from donations to make a real difference for Vietnam vets living in America.

Currently, Pickup Please accepts clothing, household goods, toys, electronics, books, exercise equipment, tools, small furnishings, bikes, musical instruments, small appliances and almost anything else.

You can easily schedule a donation pickup using their online scheduler. They’ll often come by for your donation within 24 hours. Check the Pickup Please website for the location nearest you.

Now, should you feel like I’ve left you hanging without specific information on these organizations, exact website addresses and phone numbers, you can easily find all of that at EverydayCheapskate.com/freepickup. I’ll be waiting for you there.