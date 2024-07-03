Briefcase: July 3, 2024

<strong>Iroquois Home Health moves to IMH main campus</strong>

<strong>Iroquois Home Health</strong> in Watseka has moved to the main campus at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. This move will help us to better serve our community by keeping everything in one place at the hospital.

Iroquois Home Health said it will continue to serve the same area, with the same care, in a news release. In addition, there will be no changes except for the location. It will now be at 200 E. Fairman Ave. in Watseka, inside Iroquois Memorial Hospital on the ground floor. The phone number is 815-432-6175.

Iroquois Memorial Hospital serves more than 50,000 people annually in east-central Illinois and west-central Indiana. It is a 25-bed hospital located in Watseka. The hospital facility is comprised of clinical and diagnostic services dedicated to providing health care services to the community, including emergency department, inpatient care unit, therapy services, medical imaging, home health, and hospice care.

The hospital also operates rural health clinics in Gilman, Milford, St. Anne, Watseka, and Kentland, Ind. For more information, visit imhrh.org.