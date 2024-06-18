Briefcase: Whistle Stop Cafe celebrates 1st year in business

<strong>Whistle Stop Cafe celebrates 1st year in business</strong>

<strong>Whistle Stop Cafe and Bar</strong> in Chebanse marked its first year in business on June 1. The restaurant at 141 S. Chestnut St. is best known for its pizza, wraps and fried chicken, and it’s now solely a women-owned business.

Jennifer Surprenant is the owner-operator, as her business partner Sal Lopez left earlier this year.

“I’ve been doing it myself which has been quite challenging,” she said. “… I’m proud of myself that it’s a female-owned business.”

Surprenant now has five part-time employees. When Whistle Stop opened in 2023, it had just two other employees.

“We do have a summer menu,” Surprenant said. “We do a different special each day, which people like a lot. Before we just did the specials on the weekends.”

The hours remained unchanged — Whistle Stop Café is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for dinner from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday.

Surprenant bought the former O’s Place in 2023, which previously had been Russ & Rosie’s for decades.