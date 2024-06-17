Use the 'ad gap' to beat price increases

Inflation continues to rage on, and I’m guessing I’ve seen as many price increases in my local supermarkets’ ads as you have. Price increases are happening at an unsettling rate, and the stories in the news continue to predict that things will get worse before they get better. Of course, we should continue our usual smart-shopping practices of stocking up when prices are low. However, I’ve recently noticed another strategy we can recognize and utilize.

Like many of my shopping strategies, this was born from a real-life experience. I noticed that the price of eggs was going up rapidly. With avian flu in the news, I knew that poultry farms were culling affected herds, and price increases were likely. But when the price of a dozen large eggs jumped by .90 in one week at the store I shop most regularly, I started watching egg prices at my local stores even more closely.

When the average price of a dozen large eggs reached $2.25, I realized that this was likely to be the “new normal” for a while in my area. Free-range eggs were even higher—nearly $5.00 a dozen.

And then I spotted a great deal on eggs. Our largest area supermarket had a dozen cartons of free-range eggs on sale for $2.99 as part of a “Buy eggs, get English muffins free” sale. While this might not have been as good a deal if one did not want the muffins, too, my family enjoys both. They usually sell for $1.50 or more at this store, so I viewed this sale as buying the eggs for $1.50 and the muffins for $1.50.

Not only was $1.50 a reasonable price for a dozen eggs, it was an excellent price for free-range eggs! So, how could the store sell these eggs for such a great price amid wholesale egg pricing increases?

While I’m not privy to the exact details, I have a pretty good idea of how this happened. The store’s “Buy eggs, get English muffins free” sale was likely planned months ago, well before the price of eggs skyrocketed. Planning promotions and designing, printing, and distributing the advertisements for them takes time.

The wholesale price of the eggs was likely much lower when this promotion was planned. The store and manufacturer initiated a temporary price reduction and Buy One Get One Free sale on these products.

By the time the sale actually took place, the price of the eggs had risen significantly – but with everything in place for the promotion, it ran as planned, and shoppers got a great deal that week. I did this deal multiple times to stock up on as many as I had room for in the refrigerator, as eggs are typically good three to five weeks after the date on the carton.

In light of other potential increases, I’ve started looking at my grocery advertisements with this in mind – spotting lower-than-“new normal” deals that jump out to me as markedly lower than they “should” be in the current market, then stocking up on them as much as possible.

I’ve used this same technique to stock up on ground beef, steak, bacon, and other meats recently, too, by noticing similar steep declines in price. As shoppers, we learn to recognize prices that are lower than normal by looking at prices across a range of time. We notice trends when prices rise and drop – or, in the case of many items lately, prices rise and then remain in a “new normal” spot.

Once a “new normal” is established, I keep that figure in mind, and anything dipping below that mark represents an opportunity to move in and stock up. While this is not terribly different from the way we usually shop for deals, the added element of taking advantage of lower-than-normal promotional pricing that was planned before prices increased on specific categories is a new factor to consider.