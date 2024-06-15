Briefcase: June 15, 2024

<strong>Rooted Wealth Advisors announces finance intern</strong>

Rooted Wealth Advisors in Bourbonnais recently announced the addition of <strong>Peyton Rhodes</strong> to its team as a finance intern. Rhodes is currently a junior at Parkland College, majoring in business.

His academic commitment to finance has made Rhodes a valuable team member.

“We are excited to see him bring that same drive and enthusiasm to our team,” the company said in a news release. “Peyton has deep ties to the community, aligning perfectly with our values at Rooted Wealth Advisors.”

Rhodes’ role will involve assisting with various financial projects, supporting the advisers and contributing fresh perspectives to the strategic initiatives.

“We are confident that his contributions will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve our clients with the highest level of expertise and care,” the release added.

Rooted Wealth Advisors is at 1521 N. Convent St., suite 800, in Bourbonnais. The office phone number is 815-918-4727. For more information, visit rootedretirement.com.