Main Street: June 12, 2024

A heightened level of discomfort ensues when we witness lousy leadership strategies and entrenched narcissistic leaders who practice the art of an insidious brand of leadership predicated only of enriching their own value at the expense of others in the organization. These dysfunctional leaders exhibit characteristics of arrogance, dominance and hostility and are ruthlessly competitive and relentless in the pursuit of victory to satiate their self-absorbed brand of egotism.

Amid broader concerns of poor leadership strategies, ineffectual leaders have an implicit bias of their inflated aggrandizement of worth in the organization. These tactics are based on feelings of inferiority and overcompensating their status in the organization, boardroom or community. On the other hand, transformational leaders exhibit a team spirit and promote unity versus disharmony, relationships versus egocentric behaviors of superiority, and any victory is the result of everyone pulling in the same direction and unifying behind the organization’s vision, mission and purpose.

Heralding poor leadership is often the result of an ineffectual board of directors who feel intimidated by the chosen leader, and usually escalates into poor decision making, ineffectual policies,and team members in the organization turn into mediocre robots to avoid the punitive wrath of the leader. An interesting article written by Danielle Cronquist titled “10 Signs of Bad Leadership — And How to Become a Better Leader.” I will highlight the salient points and then offer my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

1. <strong>Take credit for employees’ work</strong>: (More often than not, ineffectual leaders take credit for their team’s work as their ego needs to be stroked, and their direct reports mollify their leader’s need for power, control, social status in the community, and power within the organization. Poor leaders must take credit for something they did not do to appease their inferiority complex.)

2. <strong>Lacks trust in employees</strong>: (Inept leaders have an inherent trust in their team as they intuitively know their ineffectualness and perceived weakness. Therefore, by implementing a period of not trusting others, they can always claim it was their direct report’s fault and not their own. An insidious style of leadership that is destructive and causes a toxic work environment.)

3. <strong>Overworks people</strong>: (Weak leaders often overwork their teams due to their ignorance of project management, planning and organizational structures of team success. These unimpressive leaders exalt themselves as stewards of organizational resources and strain every ounce of energy from the employees to the detriment of their health and capabilities, and further ensconces a culture of toxicity and mistrust.)

<strong>4. Refuses to advocate for employees’ compensation</strong>: (Unsuccessful leaders usually engage in hostility, demeaning work practices and overworking their employees, and to add further insult to injury, provide inadequate or appropriate wage adjustments for the work assigned. Often times, these leaders will make a demonstrative statement that resources are stretched thin and a “take it or leave it” mentality.)

5. <strong>Hires or promotes the wrong people</strong>: (Arrogant and selfish leaders look for sycophants to reinforce their lack of intelligence and leadership abilities. They are seeking “Yes” people to embolden their inflated sense of self-worth. As these narcissistic leaders often engage with hiring ineffectual people who will never question or countermand their self-centered leaders, talented team members either leave the organization or result to quiet quitting.)

<strong>6. Shifts blame in disputes between clients and employees.</strong> (Disgraceful leaders engage in psychological games between clients, stakeholders and their team members. It is never the leader’s fault, and blame is cast on everyone else but the leader. I once heard a leader state, “Everyone is guilty until proven innocent.” A rather appalling statement that no leader should ever make publicly or privately or be in any leadership position.)

<strong>7. Fails to provide direction</strong>: (Execrable leaders exhort this philosophy as if they give no direction or measurable metrics then, if their dictates fail, they can blame their team. These inept leaders often say, “You know what I want or know what I mean.” It is a shocking testament to their inability to lead and manage the organization. There is no place for leaders who fail to provide instructive direction with measurable outcomes.)

<strong>8. Micromanage</strong>: (Ego-driven leaders like to micromanage others as they believe no one can live up to their expectations or dictates. Rather than providing appropriate direction and letting their team do their job, these narcissistic leaders micromanage others and create hostility, fear and doubt for their team to do their job effectively and efficiently.)

<strong>9. Focuses on employees’ weaknesses more than their strengths:</strong> (Treacherous leaders repel or negate any positive traits of good employees by focusing on their weaknesses. These inadequate leaders focus on proving how bad you are rather than embracing and extolling your virtues.)

<strong>10. Fails to set clear expectations</strong>: (As they say, “If you don’t know where you are going, any road will take you there.” Maladroit leaders who fail to provide clear expectations always have an excuse when their team fails to meet their perceived expectations. Grappling with the fact that these ham-fisted leaders cannot lead a monkey to water, no less than their team to organizational success, makes you wonder why they are in leadership in the first place.

In the final analysis, these patterns of incompetence, ineptness, incompetency, egotism, narcissism and self-absorbed leaders are more destructive to the organization and its ensuing culture. These 10 attributes of poor leadership as described above, are not exhaustive but worth noting and reviewing in every organization.

However, it is up to the board of directors and relevant stakeholders to root out inexperienced and narcissistic leaders who wreak havoc and inculcate a culture of toxicity, incompetence and disdain that restrains and constricts future organizational success. Leadership is an essential hallmark of any organization and is based on trust, communication, transparency, transformational rather than transactional, clear expectations, measurable metrics and a culture of inclusivity, teamwork, respect, fairness, pride, belonging, values, innovation,and effective diamond-level leadership that moves the organization and the team to the next tier of organizational success.