Briefcase: June 8, 2024

<strong>Iroquois Memorial Hospice earns top rating for care</strong>

Iroquois Memorial Hospice recently announced it is a 5-star agency, according to Medicare’s family and caregiver survey ratings located on Medicare.gov care and compare website.

Not only did IMH Hospice receive the top score, it is the only agency in the Iroquois County area that received a 5-star rating. IMH Hospice scored above the national and state averages in every care category assessed.

Its professional staff provided the highest quality care possible to its patients. Iroquois Memorial Hospice is at 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka. Its nurses are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For more information, visit imhrh.org or call 815-432-0185.