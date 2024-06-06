Take advantage of free seed banks for seasonal planting

I enjoy gardening immensely, and for the past three years, a group of friends and I have been gardening together as a group. Our community garden is located in one friend’s large, one-acre backyard. We till and plant it as a group, and once growing season is under way we also meet up to help weed it and care for the plants. When late summer and fall roll around we have group canning days where we prepare and can everything from pasta sauce to salsa to pickles and peppers.

Each year, our garden gets a little bigger. We decide what we’re going to plant, and we determine which areas we’d like to expand. Some of our gardeners have been experimenting with seed saving, taking a previous year’s heirloom seeds from one year’s harvest and using them to plant next year’s vegetables.

Another way we’ve obtained seeds for this year’s garden is via a seed bank or seed library. One of our local public libraries also offers a seed library which is free for area patrons to utilize. Their seed catalog is available both online and in the library itself and patrons can take as many seeds as the library allows. (Currently, it’s five packets per person per day, which is plenty for us.) The seed library has vegetables, herbs, native pollinators, and annual and perennial flowers.

I realize that not every library will offer this service, but depending on where you live, you might also find a free seed bank at your local county’s extension office. These agricultural offices serve their communities by offering expert advice on everything from gardening to soil to crops to canning food. Many extension offices also operate free seed banks or seed exchanges.

Another place to look for free seed exchanges is online. Ask around in your area’s local Facebook groups, or join an online seed exchange where you can receive seeds for the cost of postage or a self-addressed stamped envelope.

If you do need to purchase seeds, watch your sales ads for hardware stores and garden centers, as they actually do have seed sales periodically. Our group of garden friends also has had fantastic luck purchasing live vegetable plants at a local hardware store a few weeks after the spring planting season begins. This store doesn’t normally carry live plants and sets up a display in the parking lot for a few weeks once they arrive.

As the live-plant promotion winds down, without fail, the store marks their four and six-packs of live plants down to fifty cents. That’s when we go and pick out some more interesting things to pop into our garden at bargain prices. In past years, we’ve planted everything from Hungarian peppers to peach tomatoes, simply because they were on sale and we had room in the garden to squeeze them in!

Not only is growing our own vegetables rewarding, it saves money too. All the friends in our garden group have access to the garden whenever we’d like to go pick vegetables. It’s fun to run into each other when people stop by on their way home from work to cut fresh lettuce, pick tomatoes and cucumbers, and gather herbs for whatever we’re making for dinner.

Even if a community garden plot isn’t in your future, you might consider a container garden with a tomato plant, a bush-style cucumber or green bean plants. Leaf lettuce is also easy to grow in a container, as are many herbs.

There’s a wonderful sense of pride and satisfaction one gets from growing your own food and taking it straight from your own little “farm” to table. My children enjoy being involved with our community garden too, heading out multiple times a week to pick produce, help out with maintenance, and just enjoy being in the garden observing all the growth.

You also know that your produce is extremely fresh, and you’ll have fresh ingredients on hand for months, depending on how long your growing season is.