Briefcase: June 5, 2024

<strong>Riverside Healthcare earns recognition</strong>

<strong>Riverside Healthcare</strong> has been designated a 2024 VETS Indexes Recognized Employer. Designees are recognized for their commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

“Riverside is dedicated to being an employer of choice for veterans and their families,” said Phil Kambic, president and CEO of Riverside Healthcare. “We are honored to receive this designation in recognition of our efforts, and we remain committed to serving those who have served our country.”

More than 300 organizations participated in the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards survey. This survey and recognition program analyzes employers’ policies, practices and outcomes across categories of veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring, veteran employee development and retention, veteran-inclusive policies and culture, support for members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouse/family support.

“The diligent efforts of Riverside Healthcare to hire, retain and support veterans and the military-connected community have earned the organization a highly coveted VETS Indexes Employer Award,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes.

To view the complete list of VETS Index awardees, visit vetsindexes.com/award-results-2024/. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.