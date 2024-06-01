Briefcase: June 1, 2024

<strong>First Financial Bancorp elects new board member</strong>

First Financial Bancorp announced the election of <strong>Anne Arvia</strong> as a new director on the First Financial Board of Directors, following a vote during the company’s annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday.

“Anne brings extensive banking and strategic transformation experience, and her history of advising C-suite leaders and boards on business operations will be valuable for the bank,” said Claude Davis, chairman.

“Anne is an excellent addition to the board, with impressive accomplishments and knowledge from the financial services sector that will add important viewpoints and perspectives as we plan the future for First Financial,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO.

Arvia, 61, is a principal of strategic transformation and program management for Cornerstone Advisors, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based management consulting firm specializing in advising financial institutions. She has held this role since 2023. Arvia, who lives in Naperville, previously worked as executive vice president of The Auto Club Group and CEO and president of The Auto Club Trust, FSB, both of which are AAA companies, in Dearborn, Mich.

She also held executive leadership roles at USAA Bank in San Antonio, Texas; Nationwide Insurance in Columbus, Ohio; and ShoreBank in Chicago. She has been a CPA since 1985 with public accounting experience.

Susan Knust and William Barron previously announced their retirements from the board effective at the conclusion of the annual meeting. Knust had served on the board of First Financial Bank since 1999, and on the board of First Financial Bancorp since 2005. Barron served on the First Financial Bancorp board since 2018, and the board of predecessor entities since 1983.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. It operates 130 full-service banking centers in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. Its subsidiary First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services, including branches at 2000 W. Court St. in Kankakee, and at 216 S. Fourth St. in Watseka.

For more information, visit bankatfirst.com.