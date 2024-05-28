High cocoa prices challenge Illinois chocolatiers

Amy Wertheim never thought she would be affected by pirates and drought in Africa, but the third-generation, central Illinois chocolatier is experiencing just that.

Luckily, her business also includes growing specialty crops and selling meals online, because the high prices of chocolate ingredients are tough to manage these days.

“Chocolate pricing has increased by more than 300% in the last three months,” she said, attributing the hike mostly to droughts in Africa.

The Ivory Coast and Ghana region, which is in extended drought, produces more than 70% of the world’s cocoa, the owner of RGW Candy Co. in Atlanta said.

Cocoa futures have more than doubled since the start of the year because of the drought in the main cocoa-producing areas. At the same time, ships traveling from Africa are being attacked and held for ransom. Usually, the owners get their ships and contents back but must pay large ransoms, she said. That also boosts the price of chocolate.

“Droughts and pirates are making my life miserable right now,” the Logan County businesswoman said.

On May 13, the price increases slammed Wertheim when she needed to buy chocolate for a large order for May 16.

“I normally pay $329 to order 100 pounds, and it was $727 or close to $800 with shipping,” she said.

“I didn’t have a choice,” she said of buying the ingredients but added that she did get a discount from the supplier which has served the family well for 75 years.

She was able to buy the chocolate and complete the big order for her customer who agreed to a higher price up front.

“We really try to hold the line,” Wertheim said.

She still uses 1908 recipes and makes everything from scratch with minimal ingredients and no preservatives, which customers tell her they are willing to pay for because they like the flavor.

Wertheim said the past few months with rising prices have been “very upsetting.” She hadn’t felt this way since 2017 when her father died and the business fell on her shoulders.

“I’ve been around the business since I was 18 months old,” she said of the responsibility she feels for the “family legacy.”

RGW Candy Company will temporarily have minimal chocolate at the store, but she will be back in full force in September for caramel apple season.

While the chocolate takes a backburner, she will concentrate on her herb and spice farm and Wertheim’s Gardens which are the most profitable part of her operation now. For years, chocolate was the moneymaker with her farm business supplementing it.

She uses her garden-grown ingredients to make dishes, including baked spaghetti, enchiladas and homemade pasta sauces, which she sells through Market Wagon to be delivered to homes in central Illinois and the St. Louis area.

Wertheim said being a Harvest Host is also a profit-adder. Through the program, RVers stay at the farms, vineyards and other businesses, and in return they shop at their businesses.

For another central Illinois chocolate store, the timing is right for their annual summer shutdown.

“We are unique in that we close for the summer,” said Zach Meyer, owner of Minonk Chocolate Company.

Summer closings have been a tradition since his family took over the business. The original chocolate business started in Minonk in 1915; Meyer’s mother and aunt ran it from 1995 to 2021.

The Minonk shop will reopen the Tuesday after Labor Day, said Meyer, who expects prices will remain high.

“We will take it as it comes,” he said.