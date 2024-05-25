Briefcase: May 25, 2024

<strong>Quality Inn & Suites is now an U-Haul dealer</strong>

U-Haul Co. of Illinois Inc. announced Tuesday that <strong>Quality Inn & Suites</strong> signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Bradley community.

Quality Inn & Suites at 800 N. Kinzie Ave. will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday and Sunday. U-Haul products can be reserved at this location by calling 815-401-1222 or visiting uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Bradley-IL-60915/008602/.

Quality Inn & Suites owner Pete Les is happy to provide do-it-yourself moving and self-storage for consumers in the Kankakee County area. There are now 14 locations for independent U-Haul dealers in Kankakee County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. More than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation, according to a news release from U-Haul International. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

Because no financial investment is required to be a dealer, these local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses that have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the needs of their neighbors. For more information about the dealer program, visit uhaul.com/dealer.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Agents support customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.