Main Street: May 22, 2024

<em>“Resilience is the capacity to withstand or to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness.”</em> <strong>— Oxford Languages</strong>

<em>It’s your reaction to adversity, not adversity itself that determines how your life’s story will develop.”</em> <strong>— Dieter F. Uchtdorf</strong>

Virtually everyone reading this column has been knocked down by life once or multiple times. Getting back “up on the horse” may be easier said than done. Sometimes, whole communities suffer traumatic experiences. Every spring and summer, dozens of communities are devastated by storms, tornadoes or hurricanes.

As a survivor of the massive F5 tornado that hit my home community (Charles City, Iowa) in May 1968, I can tell you it took three to four years to put the community back together. And the psychological recovery for many people was even longer. I was in a building on the edge of the tornado path; I ended up safe but only by a few seconds. For the past 56 years, at least two to three times a year, I still have the “tornado dream.”

Other communities lose major employers and suffer the loss of hundreds, if not thousands, of good-paying jobs. Kankakee County was no stranger to the industrial devastation that happened back in the 1980s. Whether as individuals or whole communities, resilience is an important dynamic not only if, but how quickly we can recover.

Resilience sometimes is a multiple-decade proposition. On Monday, May 27, we “celebrate” Memorial Day. Perhaps it is more appropriate to “observe and reflect” on Memorial Day, rather than just celebrating it. We need to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, but also millions of men and women who served in war zones and are still alive today.

Even though the holiday is associated with recreation, barbecues and a day off work, we need to be mindful and sensitive to those who have served, especially those families who have lost family members over the years.

When we still lived in Bourbonnais, one of the most moving events we attended was the Memorial Day Service at The Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. This year marks the 25th annual Memorial Day Ceremony. The musical prelude begins at 11 a.m., and the ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m.

Patriotic events including a flyover, the Gettysburg Address by Abraham Lincoln, and in-costume soldiers from every era of American history will appear. I highly recommend it to everyone, especially veterans, and for parents and grandparents with young children. For more information go to abrahamlincolnmemorialsquad.org/events/

To restate, whether our losses are personal, family-oriented, or community-wide, resilience is a critical skill and/or mindset to develop. Some people are perhaps born with a more natural tendency to recover quickly. If you are one of those, count yourself fortunate.

Psychology Today magazine says, “Psychologists have identified some of the factors that appear to make a person more resilient, such as a positive attitude, optimism, the ability to regulate emotions and the ability to see failure as a form of helpful feedback.”

But they go on to say they are skills that can be learned or developed. “Getting through pain and disappointment without letting them become overwhelming isn’t necessarily easy for anyone. However, researchers have begun to uncover what more resilient people do to emotionally and mentally carry on after the death of a loved one, a job loss, chronic or acute illness, or another setback. What they’ve learned may help others become more resilient themselves.”

Here are some steps the Psychology Today article proposes to build resilience.

First build healthy habits such as getting plenty of sleep, eating well and exercising. But again, this takes work. During a crisis, we often feel compromised on all three of these. I know because I have been there myself.

As psychologist William James, widely acknowledged as one the founders of psychology, concluded over 125 years ago, it is easier to act your way into feeling better than waiting to feel better before you take action.

Secondly, the article in Psychology Today suggests nurturing close relationships. Again, many of us probably have found ourselves wanting to pull back from people during crisis times. One observation I would add is to develop close friendships and associations before you need them. For us, Type A personalities who think we can do everything ourselves, learn to occasionally let others help us build our resilience before we need it the most.

Third, suppose you are used to winning most of the time and hate the very idea of failure. In that case, looking at failure as an opportunity is useful.

The article says, “One recent study, for example, found that young scientists who experienced a significant setback early in their career went on to greater success than scientists who had seen early wins.”

I’ve added four more things I’ve learned about resilience through experience and research.

<strong>1</strong>. Whether in good times or bad, serving others will help them and get you out of your “funk,” as popular speaker Steve Beck labels it. This ties back to William James: Act your way to feeling better rather than waiting until you feel like acting.

<strong>2</strong>. Resilience is an attribute that grows as you use it rather than being depleted.

<strong>3.</strong> Going outdoors, whether to walk, work in your yard, drive, or help someone else, is a powerful mood enhancer that helps you build resilience.

<strong>4.</strong> Today, much research and the practice of resilience focuses on building it in children. So if you have younger children, I suggest you learn more about it and work to develop these skills in them.