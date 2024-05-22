Briefcase: May 22, 2024

<strong>Labor unions donate to police memorial fund</strong>

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, AFL-CIO, alongside IBEW 134, and Chicago Laborer’s District Council donated $125,000 to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation in support of the Get Behind the Vest Program on Friday at 1407 W. Washington Blvd., in Chicago.

The funds were raised through the efforts of the Chicago Working Families’ Archer Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade held this past March.

Proceeds raised from the parade are being donated to the Get Behind the Vest Program, which is a fund set up by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation that provides bullet proof vests to Chicago Police officers. The donation will be made in honor of fallen Chicago Police Department Officers Andres Vasquez Lasso and Luis Huesca.

“Local 134 Brothers and Sisters support the Get Behind the Vest Program and stand shoulder to shoulder with the Chicago Police Department,” said Don Finn, business manager, IBEW Local 134, in a news release.

“Everybody going to work, deserves to come home; and if police officers don’t have the proper equipment, then they aren’t protected,” said James Connolly, business manager, Chicago Laborers’ District Council. “This is a small token of our appreciation for the work they do.”

Every year, the Archer Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade names an honorary grand marshal. In 2024, the honorary grand marshal was fallen CPD Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso. Officer Vasquez Lasso’s family participated in the parade by riding in vehicles donated by Westfield Ford.

Additionally, the donation will be given in honor of fallen CPD Officer Luis Heusca, who is being named the 2025 honorary grand marshal for the Chicago Working Families’ Archer Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

