Briefcase: May 15, 2024

<strong>Riverside adds certified nurse practitioner</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Tanya Bowsher</strong>, a board-certified nurse practitioner to its team of oncology providers.

Bringing nearly 10 years of experience as a nurse practitioner, Bowsher completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Millikin University in Decatur, and her Master of Science in nursing at Walden University in Minneapolis, Minn.

Bowsher is a board-certified nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Riverside’s oncology team specializes in the prevention, early detection, diagnosis and treatment of all forms of the disease, even the most complex.

Bowsher sees patients at the Riverside Cancer Institute at 200 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais. To schedule an appointment at the Riverside Cancer Institute, call 815-933-9660.

