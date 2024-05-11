Briefcase: May 11, 2024

<strong>Iroquois Home Health earns top rating</strong>

<strong>Iroquois Home Health</strong>, serving the area for nearly 30 years, recently moved into the top 25% of agencies nationwide in Medicare’s April Home Health Value Based Purchasing Model report.

The rating indicates that Iroquois Home Health is doing its job of improving patients’ quality of life by including greater strength and mobility, addressing medical needs, such as wound care, medication and disease management, as well as patient education.

In addition, Iroquois Home Health is also in the top performing quartile based off patient satisfaction surveys. This is a result of helping patients restore their abilities after an injury or surgery, as well as safely achieving their optimal goal of independence so they can transition into or stay in their own home.

Iroquois Home Health nurses are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit imhrh.org or call 815-432-6175.