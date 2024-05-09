Camping tips and ideas for bargain outdoors gear

Last week I discussed one of my favorite, cost-friendly ways to get away from home and enjoy a long weekend away in nature: Camping! Whether you spend a day, a weekend, or a few nights away, it’s an incredibly economical and fun way to spend time in the outdoors and make memories.

Of course, if you’ve never camped before, acquiring gear to go on that first camping trip can be a hurdle. However, it doesn’t have to require an enormous financial outlay to get started. There are many entry-level tents available at low price points. Or, ask around in your circle of friends to see if someone’s got a tent you can borrow. (I’ve loaned ours out on numerous occasions!) Some public libraries even check gear out as part of a “Library of Things” initiative. One local library in my area even has additional camping accessories for checkout, like fishing poles.

Once you’ve got a tent, you can scale up the rest of your gear as budget allows. If you don’t have a sleeping bag, an old comforter folded in half will do the job too. Purchase inflatable pool mattresses at the dollar store to use as inexpensive sleeping pads.

Next, think about cooking gear. Many campgrounds have fire pits with grill grates attached, or post-style charcoal grills at each site. Either way, having a space to grill means that you don’t have to bring a separate camp stove if you don’t want to. A bundle of firewood, or a bag of charcoal, will do the trick. In addition to traditional grilling, camp food can easily be cooked in foil packets or with roasting sticks too, both of which are inexpensive.

I’ve acquired a lot of camping gear over the years, and a lot of it was free, low priced, or repurposed. Here are some of my favorite tips:

<strong>Create a portable kitchen:</strong> I used a 12” x 18” clear storage tote to create a kitchen station with a set of most-commonly-used utensils, including nylon and metal spatulas, serving spoons, and tongs. I added a set of heavy-duty plastic cutlery that can be washed, or tossed out if something breaks. It also contains a small mixing bowl, cutting board, potholders, extendable roasting forks, matches, a lighter, and some trash bags. Lastly, it has a dish cloth, scrub sponge, and a travel-sized bottle of dish detergent, because the storage tote itself can double as a camp kitchen sink when its contents are taken out.

You can add any other items that you have space for too – my larger camping tote has a coffee percolator and a single-burner propane stove, among other gear – but I’ve found that it’s very convenient to have the “kitchen drawer” types of items in a smaller tote for convenience and easy access.

<strong>Repurposing items you already have:</strong> Some people refer to this as “upcycling,” using an item that would normally be discarded for a completely different purpose. One of my must-have items for any camping trip is an empty laundry detergent bottle – the large kind with a dispensing pump on the side. When the detergent is gone, rinse the bottle out and use it for a hand-washing station. I set this up on our campsite’s picnic table, along with a small pump of liquid hand soap, and it’s incredibly handy when camping in the woods away from the campground’s water pump. This is one of my favorite tips that I learned when my children were in scouting many years ago, and not only do I still use it to this day, I also give extra detergent jugs to anyone else I know who’s going camping and hasn’t heard this tip before – it’s that effective. (Remember that you should never store drinking water in a detergent bottle.)

Other must-haves are old hand towels – not just for drying hands or dishes though. I’ll use them as doormats both inside and outside our tent. One’s for wiping shoes before entry, and the other is an interior mat to place shoes on once we take them off.