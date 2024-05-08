Main Street: May 8, 2024

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: Pastor Hal Trovillion will be co-writing this week’s leadership article with Ed Piatt.</em>

As I have written in past articles, leadership is more of an art than a science. As such, leaders must successfully navigate the essential attributes that enhance the follower’s journey. These critical dimensions include empathy, authenticity, self-awareness, courage, integrity, flexibility, lifelong learners, delegation, commitment, vision, influence, team-building and collaboration, strong communication skills, accountability, and resilience.

Oftentimes, when a leader’s self-interest trumps the interests of the organization, stakeholders, and team members, chaos often ensues.

Underscoring the vision issue coupled with accountability, the team can clearly see where they’re going, and their respective roles are within the vision and mission of the organization. It’s important to note that if you do not know where you are going, any road will take you there.

However, transformative leaders understand that to create successful followers, there must be a vision and path to success that is predicated on communication and respect. Next, Pastor Trovillion will describe some indispensable advice on inculcating three principal attributes into your organization to move it to the next tier of excellence.

From over 40 years of leadership experience in organizations ranging from religious to not-for-profits, to starting up and running my own small business; I have learned what my father would call “Rules of Thumb” or, as we say in business, “heuristics” for leading and working with people. If adhered to, these principles will help you to move toward success in what you do. Here are my three rules of thumb for leadership.

My first rule of thumb is to have a clear and defined vision. The Bible, Book of Proverbs, says, “Where there is no vision, the people will cast off restraints and go their own way.”

If it is your role to lead, you must begin with a vision. People are not drawn to a person but to a compelling vision. To lead others, we must have a vision that first captures our own heart and then the hearts of those we lead. This vision must also be well-defined. We must think clearly about the vision and see the steps needed to move from where we are to where we want to be.

There must be a developed process in which we see what needs to be done each day, and a commitment to take care of the day’s business to achieve our vision for the future. I have known many people with a great vision, who described themselves as “big picture” thinkers, but could not get the ball rolling because they did not see the process or pay attention to the “small picture” things that needed to be done each day to reach their goal.

Have a vision. Consider your vision until you have a clear and well-defined process for achieving your goal. Then, make it happen by following those steps.

My second rule of thumb is to communicate clearly with those whom you are to lead. Having a clear and well-defined vision is necessary but it will go nowhere if you can not effectively communicate the vision with those needed to accomplish your goals. We must be able to share our hearts and our passion for the vision so that it also captures the hearts of those we lead.

Communication can only be apparent to others when we are clear about what we say. If we are still uncertain about what the vision is, or cannot answer questions that come up, it will be difficult for others to see. We must be able to paint a picture with words to show others what we see.

Dr. Martin Luther King did this in his “I Have a Dream” speech. Today, these words still inspire others to dream his dream. Let your vision capture your heart so that you can communicate it to others. Your communication must also help others to see their part in the dream. They must see what their role is and how they can participate in the fulfillment of the vision. They must feel that their role is necessary to see the work done. Just as Dr. King’s dream depends upon each of us to see our own role in his dream, those we lead must be able to see their role in our vision.

My third rule of thumb is to treat those who you lead with respect. We must recognize that the most important assets that we manage are the human assets we lead. We can only accomplish the vision with the help of those we lead.

Our words and actions must show respect and honor for them. This starts with me serving those whom I lead. My most important job is to help those whom I lead to reach their most significant potential. I can only do this when I know them and value their gifts. As described above, this is what it means to serve.

The two tools we as leaders are given to accomplish this task are praise and guidance. Everyone is worthy of praise, and all need advice from time to time. The leaders most significant task is knowing when and where to use these two tools. Praise should be given freely and publicly, guidance only when necessary and always in private. Both should be done with honor and respect to build up and not break down. Remember to invest yourself in those whom you lead. If you do, they will invest in you.

Have a well-defined vision, communicate it well with those you lead and pour your life into others. For me, this is a formula for success. Next, Dr. Piatt will offer concluding remarks.

In the final analysis, the artful act of leadership revolves in the dynamic of moving from rhetoric to reality. Diamond-level leaders embrace diversity, practice emotional intelligence, and navigate organizational relationships with vision, communication and respect.

Essential leadership centers on trust, honesty, communication, delegation and holding others accountable as well as yourself. The velocity of change is inherent in every organization, and to ride the curve to success, leaders must exude confidence and inspirational changes to meet not only the global economy but also shifting wants, needs and desires in the workplace.

By clearly instilling a culture of trust, respect, dignity, and guided by a vision, mission, clear messaging, and meeting the needs of the team, internal and external stakeholders, the leader can become more effective and calm the turbulent sea of change into one of tranquil waters.