Briefcase: May 8, 2024

Burrell Communications promotes several executives to leadership team

CHICAGO — Burrell Communications Group, a Black-owned advertising agency, announced Monday the appointment and promotion of several senior-level executives to complete its long-anticipated restructuring and its leadership roster.

The group will work together to create core disciplines and improve agency operations, while guiding Burrell’s evolution as it moves through its first year with CEO Tara DeVeaux at the helm.

The Burrell senior executive team will work together to enhance overall employee performance, share and integrate best practices among client teams, maximize cross-departmental collaboration and identify ongoing staff training and development opportunities, according to a company news release

Burrell’s department leads include: Leslie Alexander, director of project management; Vicki Bolton, senior VP and head of account management; Stephen French, head of strategy; Donna Hodge, head of media services; Mike Mitchell, CFO; Tuwisha Rogers, VP and director of brand development; Khari Streeter, chief creative officer; and Ailine Tan, senior VP of operations.

“I am truly excited and inspired by these individuals and their strong track-records of career success and accomplishment,” said DeVeaux in the release. “The Burrell culture has always been rooted in its people, and in carefully building the new leadership team, I purposefully selected executives who are the absolute best in their respective areas of focus, who always play to win, and are energized by the challenge of leading a legacy agency into its prosperous next chapter. Our entire staff, along with our clients, are thrilled by the selection of this dream team.”

Burrell Communications Group was founded in 1971 by ad man Tom Burrell, who led the company for 33 years. Today, Burrell Communications Group is the largest U.S. Black-owned agency specializing in understanding and speaking to today’s market.