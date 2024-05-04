Briefcase: May 4, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary achieves A Grade in safety ratings</strong>

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary-Kankakee</strong> announce Wednesday an upgrade in its Hospital Safety Grade to an A for spring 2024, as awarded by The Leapfrog Group. This marks an improvement from its previous rating in fall 2023, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to patient safety and quality care.

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization, evaluates hospitals across the U.S. on over 30 metrics related to medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the efficacy of their preventive measures.

“Ascension Saint Mary Kankakee has consistently focused on enhancing our health protocols and patient safety measures. The A grade recognition from The Leapfrog Group is a testament to the relentless efforts and unwavering dedication of our team,” said Dr. David Bordo, market chief medical officer, Ascension Illinois. “This accolade not only highlights our achievements but also reinforces our ongoing commitment to provide safe, quality healthcare to our community.”

Otis Story Sr., president and CEO said as the new President of the hospital he is proud to be a member of the healing ministry at Saint Mary. “This A grade is reflective of the excellence in care that the Sisters who founded St. Mary’s Hospital provided to each patient in need.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program that focuses exclusively on hospital safety. It specifically targets preventable medical errors, infections, and injuries that contribute to more than 500 patient deaths each day nationwide. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and freely available to the public. Grades are updated biannually, reflecting the efforts of health care facilities to improve patient safety.

“During my 18 years as a member of the Saint Mary-Kankakee medical staff, I have been blessed to care for an amazing community alongside leaders and staff that are passionate about providing academic level care to our patients,” said Dr. Kalisha Hill, the chief medical officer. “Our Leapfrog A confirms that commitment to excellence.”

For complete details of Ascension Saint Mary-Kankakee’s performance and tips for patients on maintaining safety while in hospital care, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

Ascension operates 15 hospitals and more than 115 sites of care in Chicagoland, including more than 4,250 providers and 14,900 associates.