Briefcase: April 27, 2024

<strong>Moore Joins Federated Bank as assistant VP, banking manager</strong>

Federated Bank recently announced the appointment of <strong>Shannon Moore</strong> as assistant vice president and community banking manager. Moore brings over 15 years of experience in the banking and mortgage lending industries.

Prior to joining Federated Bank, Moore held positions at financial institutions, where he implemented strategies to enhance consumer loan offerings, financial education and homeownership opportunities focused on low-to-moderate income earners in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

In his role at Federated Bank, Moore will oversee community banking and commercial lending operations at the Bradley office, focusing on providing personalized services and strengthening the bank’s presence within Kankakee County.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shannon Moore to Federated Bank,” said Matt Clark, president at Federated Bank. “Shannon’s extensive experience and commitment to community banking align perfectly with our values and mission. We are confident that his leadership will drive positive outcomes for both our customers and the community.”

Moore said he’s excited about joining Federated Bank.

“I am honored to be part of Federated Bank and eager to leverage my experience to serve the Bradley-Bourbonnais community,” he said. “Building relationships and making a difference in people’s lives are two key factors of small hometown banking, and I look forward to contributing to Federated Bank’s legacy of excellence.”

Moore will be working from the Bradley Federated Bank branch at 327 S. Kinzie Ave. and can be reached at 815-932-7000.

Founded in 1918, Federated Bank is headquartered in Onarga and serves the Central Illinois area with offices in Onarga, Bradley, Braidwood, Chebanse and Loda.