Briefcase: April 24, 2024

<strong>Midland States Bank honors Bourbonnais branch employee</strong>

Midland States Bank recently announced that <strong>Tracy Senko</strong>, a Bourbonnais-based teller, was named as its 2023 One Midland Club Top Winner.

Receiving a One Midland Club is the highest employee distinction at Midland States Bank. Individual nominations from customers and peers are submitted to Midland’s executive team for review. Annually, five Midland employees are identified as best emulating Midland’s values and culture. Each winner receives a bonus award of $5,000.

In addition, Midland donates $5,000 to the Top Winner’s charity of choice.

“Our employees, whether in a public-facing role or not, help our customers access an essential need. We wanted to thank them for all they do and also support a non-profit in their honor,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, CEO of Midland States Bank. “The award winners embody our culture principles and provide a customer-focused experience to our communities.”

Senko currently serves as a teller at the Bourbonnais Latham Branch, helping customers with their banking needs. Prior to her time at Midland, she worked in health care but had an interest in a new career path in banking.

“My daughter inspired me to work at Midland,” Senko said. “She encouraged me to give banking a try. She knew I loved working with the community and thought I would be a great fit. I’m glad that she was right. I love my customers and cannot thank them enough for nominating me for this award.”

Senko chose the South Suburban Humane Society as her charity of choice to receive a $5,000 donation. The South Suburban Humane Society is a 501©(3) nonprofit animal shelter in Matteson that has been finding homes and providing resources for pets in Chicago’s south suburbs for over 50 years.

“This donation is in memory of my dog, Tank,” Senko said. “My experience with the staff at the South Suburban Humane Society has been amazing. You can tell that they try everything they can to make sure the animals find a great home.”

Midwest Bancorp Inc. is the parent of Midlands States Bank, which operates bank branches in Bourbonnais, Bradley, Herscher, Kankakee, Manteno, Momence, Grant Park, Beecher and Diamond.

Learn more about Midland’s culture at midlandsb.com/careers.