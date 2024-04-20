Briefcase: April 20, 2024

<strong>First Financial Bank announces expansion</strong>

<strong>First Financial Bank</strong> is expanding into Chicago with the opening of its Chicagoland headquarters in Fulton Market.

“Establishing a physical presence in Chicago is an exciting step for First Financial,” said Archie Brown, First Financial president and CEO. “We have already found businesses and business owners to be very interested in the commercial banking expertise and the broad suite of business services we bring to bear on their behalf.”

First Financial offers a full spectrum of solutions for Chicago businesses including commercial credit and services, asset-based lending, ESOP, sponsor and family office banking, syndications, treasury management, trade finance, M&A advisory, risk management and employee financial wellness programs. Specialty banking lines of business include Bannockburn Global Forex, equipment finance and leasing through Summit Funding Group, specialty financing lending through Oak Street Funding, and both institutional and personal wealth management through Yellow Cardinal Advisory Group.

First Financial also provides end-to-end solutions for business owners, from start-up, to mergers and acquisitions, to complete business succession services, and managing business owners’ investment and legacy financial needs.

“Chicago provides a unique opportunity for First Financial given our size and ability to leverage our sophisticated suite of lending, advisory, and treasury management services, delivered by an experienced team of local bankers,” Steigelman said. “Considering how highly our clients rate us in customer service, loyalty and satisfaction, we are confident that our approach will enable us to quickly differentiate ourselves and add value to Chicagoland businesses, executives and owners.”

First Financial has a four-state footprint including Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, with bank branches located nearby in Kankakee and Northwest Indiana.

First Financial Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio-based bank holding company. The company’s subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: commercial, retail banking, investment commercial real estate, mortgage banking, commercial finance and wealth management.

It has bank branches at 2000 W. Court St. in Kankakee, and at 216 S. Fourth St. in Watseka. For more information, visit bankatfirst.com.