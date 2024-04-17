Main Street: April 17, 2024

Last year, during the height of inflation, I wrote a two-part series on taming the beast. It was widely expected that the rate of inflation would fall dramatically this year. While it did seem to be slowing, it has again accelerated.

Many in the investment community were counting on up to six rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year. Now, there may be only one to two at the most.

One of the biggest concerns is that even if inflation is dropping, the new inflation rate gets piled on top of the already high prices. Anyone going to the grocery store or gas station these days understands this. To get an accurate view of the scope of the problem, it is valuable to look at the Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The index compares prices where in the base year 1983, the index equals 100. In December 2020, the level was 261.56. But in just over three years, that index sits at 312.23. If you earned $30,000 in 1983, you must earn about $93,600 to keep even.

The current figures mean that you are now paying 312.23/262.56 equal to 1.19 times or 19% more than at the end of December 2020. While some people have received raises during these past years, you need to catch up if your Social Security or pay has not increased by at least 19% or more since the end of 2020.

Even the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2% means the value of your money will be cut in half in 36 years. If inflation were to settle at 6%, your money’s buying power would be cut in half in only 12 years. I’m not writing this to depress you but rather to suggest some additional ways to reduce your personal inflation rate.

CREDIT CARD RATES

First of all, double-check the rates you are paying for credit. Many credit cards (to make up for those who default on their credit cards) are charging outrageous rates of 25% or more even, if you have superior credit. If you must borrow money to meet your needs, paying off your credit cards and using a home equity loan is far better.

But be careful here, and don’t let that debt accumulate. My home equity line rate has increased from about 4% to 9% in the past three years. Also, be very careful about those cash-back offers on credit cards. You’re still digging a deeper hole if you get 2% back and carry a balance at 25% interest.

DINE-IN OR OUT

A few years ago, it was arguable whether eating out at restaurants or buying food and preparing it at home was that much different. I don’t want to be a killjoy. Still, with the significant increase in food costs for restaurants and in Illinois, the unwise rise, in my opinion, of the minimum wage to $14 an hour has put many families and individuals out of the market (the rate for those under 18 is $12.) One of the problems is the “living wage” argument. There was a time when fast food jobs were meant to be a stepping stone to a better job, not a permanent way of life.

All this to say, watch for coupons and extraordinary deals at restaurants. Fortunately, we have an excellent HyVee chain with dining rooms in Iowa. They are now moving into western Illinois, and several other Midwestern states. One would only hope that one of the food stores in Kankakee County would do something similar; two people can have a full meal for around $18 total. Another tip, skip that cup of coffee or soda. The other day at a chain restaurant, we paid $3.99 for a soda or coffee. Think of a family of four; you can cut your tab by over $15 by opting for water instead.

CUTTING THE CORD

Consider cutting the media cord, but at the same time, don’t load up on too many free or low-cost “trial” streaming offers. Check your bank statements carefully to see who is automatically drawing money month after month. Family members and friends tell me they can save hundreds of dollars annually by ditching high-cost cable and satellite services.

When we moved, I was locked into a 2-year contract with DISH, but with the guarantee of no price increases. When that expires, I, too, will look at some options. The problem is if you subscribe to too many streaming services and forget to cancel them at the end of the trial period, your bleeding cash. If you are an Amazon Prime customer, remember you can get Prime Video for free. And the sheer cost savings on shipping is immense. In the first three months of 2024, I have saved over $180 in shipping costs alone.

NEGOTIATION

Finally, even in inflationary times, learn to negotiate on prices. The car market has switched from a strictly seller’s market to one that is much more friendly to buyers. First, do your research and find out what you should pay. And as much as possible, skip those optional dealer add-ons.

Second, hotel prices have increased dramatically, but don’t hesitate to ask for a discount. We have found, in most cases, consolidators such as Expedia, Trivago and others are similar or higher in price than going directly to the hotel’s site and using your AAA discount or other cards.

Third, be aware of what coverages your insurance and credit card companies can provide when renting a car. One of my former students who worked for a rental car company was not promoted because she did not “sell” enough high-priced optional insurance. It is up to you, but in some cases, if you take their coverages, you can add $35 or more per day to your final bill.

You can shelter yourself from the full ravages of inflation. Hopefully, with new leadership, inflation can finally be tamed as we move into.